‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Summer Jealous Of Kyle And Lola’s Engagement?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer is struggling while Kyle and Lola get engaged. However, Summer’s problems are more personal since Phyllis is missing, but she also seems to be at least a bit upset about Kyle asking Lola to marry him since he’s still married to her.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) promised Summer (Hunter King) one year of marriage in exchange for Summer donating part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Summer agreed, and she and Kyle got married. Immediately after, she and Lola had successful transplant surgeries. However, not too long after everything went down, Kyle broke it off with Summer and started dating Lola, but he and Summer are still technically married. The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap showed that Summer got snarky about comparing engagement rings with Lola, and it seems like Summer is a bit upset that Kyle is moving forward before he’s legally finished with her despite her current dalliance with Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Recently Y&R took to its social media accounts to post the question, “Is Summer jealous of Kyle and Lola’s engagement?”

Mealor chimed in and said he was worried about all the trouble the question would stir up. Mealor wrote, “@youngandrestlesscbs you just loveeeee stirring up the drama dontcha??”

In the soap’s defense, it is called a daytime drama, so it has “drama” in the name. The actor wasn’t wrong, though. Many fans replied, and the opinions about the storyline and Summer’s possible jealousy varied widely.

Many fans absolutely love Kyle and Lola’s relationship, and they cannot wait to see them married and happy forever. However, other viewers believe that Kyle belongs with Summer instead of Lola. Some eagle-eyed watchers even have theories about the situation.

One fan replied, “I find it interesting Kyle asked Lola to marry him right after he saw Summer with Theo- I honestly don’t think Kyle is completely over Summer.”

The timing could be a bit suspect. While Lola and Kyle got caught up in the romance of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) re-commitment ceremony, there could certainly be a tiny part of Kyle who felt spurred on by seeing Summer bring Theo to the family affair. As for Lola accepting so quickly, she may also want to prove that she can keep her man since Summer made it so clear that she was still after Kyle.

Love triangles are a staple of daytime TV, and this one is classic. However, some fans would like to see it end as soon as possible to let Summer move on, and to let Kyle and Lola experience happiness.