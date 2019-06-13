‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Dishes On Dating ‘Single Dads’ & Addresses Billy Bush Rumors

Since Tinsley Mortimer was spotted getting cozy with Billy Bush in New York City a few weeks ago, rumors have been swirling about the alleged new couple.

As fans of the Real Housewives of New York City star know, Mortimer broke up with boyfriend Scott Kluth during this season of the hit Bravo show. The cameras followed Mortimer through the emotional breakup that oftentimes left her in tears. But since the split, Tinsley has moved on, and now she is openly talking about her dating life. In an interview with Us Weekly, the socialite chatted about her love life and new romances.

According to the publication, the 43-year-old was attending the Winky Lux Launch last night, where she discussed a number of topics. Of course, her alleged romance with Billy Bush came up, but Mortimer played coy with reporters and didn’t give away too much about their current state of affairs.

“Billy and I have been good friends for a long time. And you know, I’m dating. I’m dating around.”

“I’m really fully dating again, like fully dating, which is great,” she told reporters. “I usually would go from one to the next to the next and this time I’m actually really dating and all and guys that all have children. It’s a new thing for me.”

Fresh off her breakup, Tinsley Mortimer may have a new man — and its none other than the newly single Billy Bush. https://t.co/9P5dCzoSk4 — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 7, 2019

Mortimer also said that she is old-fashioned when it comes to dating, and she relies on friends to introduce her to mutual pals rather than jumping on a dating app. She said that when she’s out with people she knows, she can strike up a conversation with a mutual acquaintance, and it seems more fluid and natural. This way, there’s no pressure surrounding it. According to the reality star, those pesky dating apps make the first date seem like an interview, which can be uncomfortable at times.

“I’m just sort of not used to going on a date where you don’t know somebody and they’re saying, ‘What do you do?’ and ‘What are you?'”

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Mortimer was seen on a date with TV personality Billy Bush. According to the report, the two were spotted at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City, out with a group of pals. But even though it was not a solo date, an eyewitness shares that Mortimer and Bush looked like they were getting pretty cozy during the June 1 outing. The insider also added that the two were very “flirty” during the event. It will be interesting to see if this romance turns into something more.

Fans can catch Tinsley and company on new episodes of RHONY Wednesday evenings on Bravo.