Donald Trump Unveils New Color Scheme For Air Force One, Congress Balks At Approving It

'Air Force One is going to be incredible ... And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate,' said Trump.

Donald Trump has proposed a new color scheme for Air Force One, the Boeing 747 that typically carries the president. However, the congressional committee tasked with authorizing the change is not so keen on the idea, Yahoo News reports.

Officially, Air Force One is the designation given to whatever aircraft the president is flying on. So if he’s on his buddy’s Cessna, that Cessna is Air Force One for as long as the POTUS is on it. But colloquially, the term “Air Force One” has been used to refer to either of two aircraft with the far more boring names SAM 28000 or SAM 29000, the twin presidential aircraft that have been in use since 1990.

Those aging aircraft are being phased out and a deal was reached with Boeing to deliver two new presidential aircraft, including all of the latest technology and security features, by 2025. Cost estimates are around $4 billion between them.

Back in July 2018, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Donald Trump began suggesting that the new aircraft come with a new color scheme. The current aircraft are painted in a soft pastel color scheme, largely based on a subtle shade of robin’s egg blue, that dates back to the Kennedy administration. Trump was not, and is not, a fan.

"Here's your new Air Force One." Pres. Trump shows @GStephanopoulos mock-ups of his vision for the next generation of the presidential aircraft during an exclusive @ABC News interview. https://t.co/9SiLyaVVjy pic.twitter.com/bdlDZMns8Q — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019

On Thursday, Trump unveiled a new color scheme that he wants painted on the new aircraft. According to a companion Yahoo News report, the new color scheme, which Trump says he designed himself, leans heavily into the recognizable red, white, and blue of the American flag.

Trump said this is exactly what he was going for.

“Air Force One is going to be incredible. It’s gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it’s gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

However, he may not get his wish. Representative Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat, has introduced language into a defense spending bill that would require congressional authorization before the color scheme of the aircraft can be changed.

“Additional paint can add weight to the plane, additional fixtures inside the plane can also add cost and delays to the delivery of the plane,” he said.

What’s more, the final design specifications for the new craft aren’t due until 2021, and Trump may very well be out of office before then, making Trump’s redesign irrelevant.

Trump, however, says that he’s not attempting to change the colors of Air Force One for himself, but rather, for presidents who serve after him.