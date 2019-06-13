Lisa Rinna, 55, Showcases Rock Hard Bikini Body, Fans Say ‘Wtf’ And Need To Know Her ‘Secret’

Lisa Rinna may be 55-years-old, but she’s got the body to rival celebrities half her age. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s June 12 Instagram update has been causing quite a stir, which is unsurprising since it came as a muscle-flaunting bikini snap.

Lisa was photographed in a tiny, olive-colored two-piece. The mother of two was leaning against a stone balustrade offset by blue skies and palms. The comments section isn’t mentioning the setting, though. Lisa’s rock hard abs and super-toned thighs have been generating a huge response, although the aim of the post appeared to be showcasing a somewhat inebriated state.

“Wtf This is the body of a 20 year old WHAT IS YOUR SECRET,” one fan wrote.

“Thanks for making 50 something look amazing. Body goals” was another comment.

Given the ripped physique from this Hollywood heavyweight, the comments feel apt. Rinna is known for having one of the fiercest silhouettes in the industry. Her career as a reality star might come with dramatic arguments and glitzy dining, but her lifestyle includes yoga – over two decades of it.

Not all comments proved positive, though. Some of the most-liked comments questioned whether Lisa should be flaunting her body following her daughter’s eating disorder making recent headlines. As fans will likely know, 17-year-old Amelia has anorexia nervosa. One fan voiced their disapproval in a comment.

“I’m sorry but if your daughter has an eating disorder and ear that skinny showing your body I wonder why she’s worried about her weight I really do like you but you better think.”

The Days of our Lives star has also recently made headlines for posting a “drunk” video of herself and finding “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus in the comments section. Miley’s response made front-page news.

“She’s my best friend she just doesn’t know it,” Miley wrote.

The video (seen above) has been viewed over 389,000 times.

While images of Lisa in recent years have seen her looking a touch on the scrawny side, the star’s most recent bikini look seems to manifest the embodiment of health. Her muscular legs, arms, and stomach appear to be the result of hard workouts, although her slender proportions likely have careful nutrition to thank.

Lisa’s bikini update had racked up over 58,000 likes within 20 hours of going live. Over 1,400 comments were left. The post was liked by YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.

Lisa has 1.9 million Instagram followers. Her account if followed by celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie, and Miley Cyrus. Fans wishing to stay up to date with Lisa should follow her account.