‘The Countess’ Luann de Lesseps Releases Campy Housewives-Filled ‘Feeling Jovani’ Video

Luann de Lesseps is having quite the summer. Between her cabaret show, her negotiations to appear on Real Housewives of New York for the next season, and her run-in with the law, the housewife is keeping busy. Her most recent move is the big reveal — on YouTube — of her latest music video: “Feeling Jovani.”

The housewives-filled video hit the airwaves on Thursday, and is as campy as you’d expect from the cabaret star. It features Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

Andy Cohen also makes an appearance as a Charlie-type character to his group of angels, and it starts out with the Watch What Happens Live host speaking to his “housewives” over the phone, hoping to see how they are feeling.

The trio shouts that they are “feeling Jovani” as the music begins.

The video features an auto-tuned countess rapping about her love life, professional aspirations, and statement necklaces.

“Can’t escape this party scene / Hell with Countess, now I’m queen,” she says in one of the stand-out lyrics.

At one point, she makes a vague reference to the men in her life, likely a dig at her short marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

“Men will come and men will go / Love yourself and let it show,” she sings.

Perhaps the most exciting line in the YouTube video references her cabaret show.

“Get your tickets, come and play / Cabaret’s my cabernet,” the countess chants.

“‘Cabaret’s my Cabernet.’ Brb: Getting a T-shirt made,” said one fan in the comments section attached to the video.

Of course, not everyone was feeling “Jovani” about the song.

“I’ve never felt so embarrassed and cringey [sic]. Please stop making music,” wrote one person.

Jovani is a fashion brand that makes event-wear. The brand was made famous when co-star Dorinda Medley introduced it to Luann during an episode of the show. Fans of the show will be familiar with the drama that ensued after Luann failed to invite Dorinda’s boyfriend to the cabaret on opening night.

In the video, the group of housewives tries on outfits from the fashion house as they dance and model looks for the camera.

Luann told Page Six that she wears the designer’s clothing for her cabaret shows because it works well with her look and fits her perfectly.

“The fit is perfect, like it was made for me,” she said.

Sadly, the song is lacking an inebriated Dorinda shouting “Jovani” at Luann.

This is Luann’s fourth song, following “Girl Code,” “Chic C’est La Vie,” and “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”