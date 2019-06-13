‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Says She Was ‘Really Worried’ About Jenelle Evans

While the girls of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are on different shows, they have interacted from time to time. Recently, Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans were feuding and in a clip posted by the official Teen Mom OG Twitter account, the mom of two explains what happened between her and Jenelle.

In the clip, Amber is sitting down with her producer as well as her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. When she asked what is going on with her and Jenelle, Amber explains the situation and states that she was “really worried.”

“When I’m going through my social media, you know, in a sense I was really worried about Jenelle, I went after David obviously because I don’t give a f***. I know from both sides — I know from being the abuser and also from being the abusee,” Amber explains.

Clips of both Jenelle and Amber on Instagram Live are played, showing each girl speaking out to one another, but not in a positive way. In her Instagram Live clip, Jenelle attacks Amber for saying anything about her husband, David Eason.

A clip of Amber clapping back at Jenelle played as well. Amber explains that she “flipped out,” stating that “Amber times 10 from back in the day came out.”

She then apologized to her fans for “acting like a complete fool.”

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 last month after her husband allegedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, her children were also removed from her care. The mom of three and her husband have been to court several times in an effort to regain custody of their kids. Currently, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, has temporary custody of the couple’s daughter, Ensley. Barbara also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. As for Jenelle’s son Kaiser, he is currently being cared for by his father Nathan Griffith. Jenelle and David will reportedly be in court later this month.

Amber, on the other hand, is the mom to two kids. She shares her daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley and she and Andrew have a son together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber recently opened up about the co-parenting relationship with Gary. Although the two have had troubles in the past, they are getting along well now for their daughter.

Teen Mom OG has been sharing the casts’ stories, including Amber’s for a decade. New episodes of Teen Mom OG are airing Monday nights on MTV.