Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Drives Instagram Wild With Sexy New Bedroom Snaps

Elsa Hosk may have just woken up from a nap, but she still looks as glamorous as ever.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 13, to share a trio of photos that captured her right after her “after glam nap,” and her millions of followers are absolutely loving them. The 30-year-old was wrapped up in nothing more than a plush white comforter as the camera snapped away, capturing her in a series of poses that showed an ample amount of her bronzed skin and endless beauty.

In the first photo of the set, Elsa stared down the camera with a sultry look as one of her long, toned legs poked out from underneath her blanket. Sporting what she called “literal bedhead,” the blonde bombshell exuded glamour despite having just emerged from a deep sleep. She wore a full face of makeup consisting of a bright orange lip and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

The second shot provided a more up-close look at the model and her glam, including the dramatic winged eyeliner that perfectly outlined her eyes. With her eyes closed, Elsa flipped a few of her blonde tresses off of her shoulder to reveal the dangling silver earrings that she wore for a bit of bling.

Another swipe revealed the final photo of the set that provided the most risque look. Staring into the distance, Elsa showed off an ample amount of cleavage as she clutched the falling blanket she used to cover her voluptuous bosom. Her bedhead was on full display, wildly falling around her head and down past her shoulders to graze her chest.

It didn’t take long for fans of the lingerie model to show some love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the steamy set of bedroom shots has already racked up more than 31,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live on the social media platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Literal GODDESS,” one fan wrote, while another said that Elsa was “so stunning.”

“How can a person look so gorgeous 24/7” questioned a third.

If one thing is for certain, it is that Elsa knows how to drive her 5.4 million Instagram followers absolutely wild. Just yesterday, the stunner shared another set of photos. In those, she teased her fans with a peek at her impressive abs underneath a zebra print shirt that was nearly completely unbuttoned, while her tight white jeans highlighted her curvy booty to send her followers over the edge.