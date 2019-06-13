Lisa Vanderpump And Paula Abdul Party In Las Vegas

Lisa Vanderpump and Paula Abdul hung out in Las Vegas this week, taking in the NFL 100 Summit at Caesar’s Palace. While Vanderpump may have cut ties with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BFFs, the reality star isn’t laying low and licking her wounds. According to Page Six, she has been out celebrating her new Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Abdul’s Las Vegas residency.

The 58-year-old star of Vanderpump Rules recently opened her latest restaurant in Las Vegas, and she was in town with her husband, Ken Todd, and one of her business partners, Nick Alain.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Abdul is getting ready to launch her show, “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl,” at Caesar’s Palace.

“They caught up on this past weekend’s LA Pride events that they attended,” a source told Page Six.

Now that she’s done with Real Housewives, Vanderpump is keeping busy with a range of projects, some of which she hopes to develop in Las Vegas.

“They are looking to develop some more new Sin City projects to add to her ever-growing empire. Lisa is rapidly moving on to many new and exciting projects,” the source revealed.

The insider also said that ditching the show that made her a household name has actually been a positive thing, because it has allowed her to shrug off the drama that was holding her down.

“It’s been a godsend she left the drama and bullying of the ‘Housewives’ behind her. A weight has been lifted off of her shoulders,” they said.

Vanderpump even paid homage to a friend with a post on her Instagram page.

Vanderpump sent waves throughout the Bravo-verse after she announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the show after her ninth season. She was one of the original housewives, and someone who Andy Cohen says helped him envision the show.

But after a series of dramatic events on RHOBH — events involving one of the dogs from her charitable rescue organization, Vanderpump Dogs, and co-star Dorit Kemsley — the restaurateur decided to call it quits.

Vanderpump decided not to appear at the show’s reunion, and Cohen opened up about his feelings on the matter. According to Bravo, the host said that he felt the same way Vanderpump felt when Adrienne Maloof decided not to show up for the Season 3 reunion.

“I wish she had been there. What can I tell you? I really wish she would have been there and I think she would’ve done great and I hope and I think she actually could’ve left with some resolution,” he said.