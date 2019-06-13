Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Betrays Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 14 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be taken by surprise. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will prove that he only wants the best for himself, even at the expense of the woman he professes to love.

After Thomas found out that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby, he vowed that he would tell her the truth. He was disgusted by Flo’s actions and could not believe that they had stolen the baby from her mother. He told Flo that he would break the news to his sister and to Hope.

Thomas kept his word and went by the cliffhouse, per She Knows Soaps. He started to tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that her family would change forever. However, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) interrupted them, and Thomas lost his nerve. He watched them interact, and when Steffy mentioned that Liam is the only father that Phoebe will ever know, Thomas confirmed the fact. Thomas knows that Liam is actually Phoebe’s biological father and that while staying at the cliffhouse, he will be spending time with both of his children.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers warn that Thomas will show a dark side to his personality on Friday. It appears that he will opt not to tell his sister and Hope the truth. He would rather betray Hope and not reveal that her daughter is alive than lose the possibility of having her in his life. Thomas will also make sure that the secret never gets out.

The designer will confront his Forrester Creations colleagues, per Highlight Hollywood. Flo, Xander, and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be stunned when he changes his mind about telling Steffy and Hope. B&B viewers will remember that it was only Zoe who mentioned that there was a chance that he could keep the news quiet so that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) could have a mother.

Not only will he show his true colors, but he will also threaten the trio. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will be shocked when he warns them that they should never tell Hope that her baby is alive. Thomas wants things to stay the same and will throw his weight around to ensure that no one breathes a word about Beth being alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.