Prince Harry Reportedly Had A ‘Fling’ While Dating Meghan Markle

In the early days of his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly had a “fling” with British model Sarah Ann Macklin.

Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince that Harry met Macklin at a party after he had already started going out with Meghan. They went out a few times and Harry reportedly could not stop texting her.

“During the very early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin,” Levin wrote, International Business Times reported.

“They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling.”

A source allegedly told Levin that Harry and Macklin were not a good match because their personalities were not well-suited for each other. They reportedly got along just fine, but she was into “clean living” and barely consumed alcoholic drinks. The source also said that Harry was somewhat “non-committal” during that time.

Harry and Meghan dated for about three months before they made their relationship public. They met on a blind date in July 2016. In October, reports that the two were a couple began to emerge. From these dates, it would seem that Harry and Macklin met and dated between July and October of that year.

Macklin has worked in the modeling business for over a decade and has appeared in ad campaigns with Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Ralph Lauren.

Macklin is also a nutritionist and spends most of her time educating people about the benefits of eating a healthy diet, according to her website, Sarah Ann Macklin. She said that she has a passion for bringing the science of nutrition to the fashion industry, in which she spent 12 years. Her experience was that models often conformed to unhealthy eating habits, and she felt as though it was her calling to help change that.

As for Harry and Meghan, it would be difficult for many royal fans to imagine Harry with anyone other than his duchess — especially since they have welcomed baby Archie into the world.

Harry: Conversations with the Prince was published in May 2018 and is currently available for those interested in learning more details about the prince’s life. The book is not the first Levin wrote about the royal family. She also wrote Diana’s Babies: Kate, William and the Repair of a Broken Family.