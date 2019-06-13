Prince Harry Reportedly Had A ‘Fling’ While Dating Meghan Markle

In the early days of his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly had a “fling” with British model Sarah Ann Macklin.
Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince that Harry met Macklin at a party after he had already started going out with Meghan. They went out a few times and Harry reportedly could not stop texting her.
“During the very early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin,” Levin wrote, International Business Times reported.
“They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling.”
A source allegedly told Levin that Harry and Macklin were not a good match because their personalities were not well-suited for each other. They reportedly got along just fine, but she was into “clean living” and barely consumed alcoholic drinks. The source also said that Harry was somewhat “non-committal” during that time.
Harry and Meghan dated for about three months before they made their relationship public. They met on a blind date in July 2016. In October, reports that the two were a couple began to emerge. From these dates, it would seem that Harry and Macklin met and dated between July and October of that year.
Macklin has worked in the modeling business for over a decade and has appeared in ad campaigns with Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Ralph Lauren.
Macklin is also a nutritionist and spends most of her time educating people about the benefits of eating a healthy diet, according to her website, Sarah Ann Macklin. She said that she has a passion for bringing the science of nutrition to the fashion industry, in which she spent 12 years. Her experience was that models often conformed to unhealthy eating habits, and she felt as though it was her calling to help change that.
????Monday’s! After a very busy weekend on a course for eating disorders, (which by the way includes obesity not just under eating). A large part of therapy is behavoiral change of breaking bad habits????????♂️????♀️. * Try and acknowledge simple cues which may be driving you to over eat or feed your emotions, and do not set yourself for punishing yourself if things go wrong. Simple steps as; *Orgainsation and food prep can help decrease the obesengic and tempting environment we live in towards better food choices * Remove temptation from home and the office (I’m sure many colleagues will want temptation in their eye line too) and swap with healthy snacks high in protein * Reward yourself with self care which is not food. Opt for flowers, a long bath with candles, call a friend… *Change your negative mind set, and change words such as I can’t, I will fail, I don’t, into what if I change this behaviorist what will the positive outcomes be? How will my life improve? If you failed to become organized this weekend, there’s no reason you can’t start tonight or now???? #startoftheweek #positivequotes photo @moeez in my favourite house of all time @pinkhouseliving ????
As for Harry and Meghan, it would be difficult for many royal fans to imagine Harry with anyone other than his duchess — especially since they have welcomed baby Archie into the world.
Harry: Conversations with the Prince was published in May 2018 and is currently available for those interested in learning more details about the prince’s life. The book is not the first Levin wrote about the royal family. She also wrote Diana’s Babies: Kate, William and the Repair of a Broken Family.