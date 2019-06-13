‘RHOA’ Brings On NeNe Leakes Friend Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir To The Show In Latest Casting Change

NeNe Leakes will reportedly have a friend by her side for Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The casting decisions for the latest season of the Bravo show have caused a bit of a stir, and fans have been wondering who will keep their peach and who will hand it over. Hollywood Life reports that the fate of the show’s original cast member NeNe Leakes was questioned after the ending of Season 11 earlier this year. Leakes reportedly came to blows with several cast members on the show, including regulars Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. Leakes also took issue with former housewife Kenya Moore’s return to the show by way of the Bailey’s Seagrams launch party, which aired on the show back in April.

The outlet reports that due to the drama that took place last season, Bravo made a casting decision that could possibly diffuse the tension between the ladies in the upcoming season. Leakes’ friend Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir will reportedly join the cast as a friend to the show. A source claims that Momplaisir and Leakes are close off camera and her addition to the show will give the former Glee star an ally.

“Everyone, including Nene, felt that Nene really needed someone in her corner and an alliance, so producers heard her and now Gail will be joining the ladies which Nene is really excited about,” the source said. “The two have been good friends for a while.”

HL reports that Momplaisir has been seen before with Leakes on Season 11 of RHOA. Leakes reportedly invited Momplaisir to her Boobs and Bourbon Dinner, where she got into a squabble with RHOA star Eva Marcille. Marcille and Momplaisir reportedly had a disagreement on whether Marcille knew her since the two reportedly went to the same college. While she and Marcille may possibly have beef, Burruss and Bailey reportedly follow her on Instagram.

In addition to being no stranger to drama, Momplaisir is reportedly not a stranger to reality television, either. The personality has appeared on Say Yes to the Dress and Bridezillas in the past. It’s not clear if her husband, Rick, will make an appearance on the show.

The news of a new friend to RHOA comes just one week after it was rumored that Leakes was forced to sit out of filming for Season 12. Us Weekly reports that the rumors of Leakes being banned from filming the latest season were reportedly false. Leakes’ representative reportedly shared with the magazine that Leakes’ pause in filming was for business purposes only.

“I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this,” the rep. said. “The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is that she is still in active negotiations with her contract.”