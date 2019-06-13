Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Killer Abs In Sexy Satin Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian may have a 21-year-old sister to compete with, but this 40-year-old is still in the game. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s super-fit body is a talking point every time she steps out – Kourtney’s Agoura Hills, California outing yesterday was no exception.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 13, the Poosh CEO was papped heading to lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina. Kourtney was photographed in a trendy and sexy outfit of denims and whites. Pairing high-waisted jeans with a satin crop top, the mother of three seemed out to flaunt her rock-hard abs. Fans would likely agree that the mission was accomplished. The unusual top came short-sleeved and strapped around the midriff, although the material itself cut off just below the bust.

Upping the ante with peep-toe black heels and statement shades, Kourtney’s accessories sent out the family’s signature glam.

This hard-working reality star is known for her fitness. Much like her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney is known for posting Instagram snaps or videos that show her workouts. The sisters also frequently take on sweat sessions in episodes of their hit E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Workout like a pro she might, but Kourtney knows the importance of indulging from time to time, per her Poosh “cheat day” blog post.

“I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner. But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s, and then after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

While the Kardashians are known for wearing athleisurewear during the day, the high-profile sisters are equally renowned for their glamorous and stylish outfits. Yesterday’s look from Kourtney erred on the casual side, but the racy satin crop top was channeling her inner fashionista.

It’s been a busy year for Kourtney. Her Poosh lifestyle brand has launched, promotion for it is going strong, and the website is already selling collagen-based products. While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s empires have a grip on the cosmetics market, Kourtney’s new venture is harnessing her love of alternative lifestyle concepts and nutrition philosophies. The brand has received mixed reviews, but many have proven positive.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.