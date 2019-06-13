Kevin Jonas’ Daughter Almost Spoiled The Surprise Jonas Brothers Reunion

Fans were no doubt ecstatic when the Jonas Brothers announced earlier this year that they would be getting back together after six years on a hiatus, but the secret was almost revealed a little too early.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 12, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas opened up about their new album and their surprise reunion that was almost a year in the works, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“We were trying to keep it a secret for basically a year,” Nick explained during the program. “We were making this documentary, making the album. And we’re like, ‘We got this on lock. No one’s gonna tell.'”

However, one person did spill the beans — Kevin’s daughter, Alena. According to the eldest Jonas, the adorable 5-year-old went to school one day and told “the entire school that the Jonas Brothers were coming back — before the Jonas Brothers were [officially coming back].”

“Luckily, those 5-year-olds were tight-lipped,” Nick explained of the situation, with Kevin chiming in to confirm that Alena’s class did, in fact, keep the secret for them.

Fortunately, it wasn’t long before Alena and her class were able to freely talk about the news they had been hiding, as it was February of this year when Joe, Nick, and Kevin announced that they would be returning to the stage again as the Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brothers' reunion was almost spoiled — by someone in their own family!https://t.co/ha7IOkn3x6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 13, 2019

On February 28, the previously inactive Instagram account of the band shared its first post — the cover art for the reunited group’s first single, “Sucker,” and the news that it would be released at midnight. They followed up the announcement with a week-long stint on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote their new tune, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the band’s first No. 1 single in their entire career.

Loading...

Earlier this month on June 7, the full album that the Jonas Brothers had spent a year putting together, Happiness Begins, finally dropped. As Entertainment Tonight noted, the event was celebrated with a huge Spotify carnival in Brooklyn, where both of Kevin’s daughters — Alena and two-year-old Valentina — were able to see their dad perform for the first time.

An album wasn’t the only thing that the trio had been working on in the last year. They also put together the documentary Chasing Happiness, which details their younger years and the process of recording their new album. Later this summer, the Jonas Brothers will embark on their Happiness Begins Tour.