Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Minuscule Brown Bikini

It seems as though the bikini is a staple piece in Alessandra Ambrosio’s wardrobe.

As fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell know, Ambrosio regularly flaunts her amazing bikini body for fans on social media, sharing photos from various shoots. The brunette beauty is also the proud owner of her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, and she oftentimes models NSFW pieces from that collection. In the most recent image posted to her account, Ambrosio showed off her amazing figure in a sexy suit from her line.

In the head-turning post, the mother-of-two draws attention in one of her skimpiest bikinis to date. The up-close and personal photo shows Alessandra splashing around in the ocean with her beautiful figure on display. The model looks off to the side in the snapshot, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. She shows off plenty of cleavage in the sultry look, nearly popping out of her brown-colored bikini top that is literally only hanging on by a string.

Also on display is the stunner’s toned tummy, and it’s hard to believe that she’s given birth to two children. Ambrosio completes her look with a pair of matching, ruffled bottoms, and she also appears to be makeup-free in the photo.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments within just minutes of the post going live.

Some followers took to the post to comment on Ambrosio’s incredible figure, while countless others commented on the post to let her know that they would be purchasing the suit from her line.

“Magnificent! Gorgeous! Amazing! Lovely!,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Alessandra you look absolutely gorgeous,” said a second.

“AMAZING!!!! JUST HAVE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE HOW MUCH YOU ARE COOL,” another follower commented, adding a series of emoji.

Loading...

Though Alessandra’s outfit of choice seems to be the bikini, she also stuns in just about everything else that she wears. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the supermodel got all dolled up in an incredibly sexy outfit. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model looked nothing short of amazing in a tiny red dress that leaves virtually nothing to the imagination. The hot snapshot showed the brunette-haired beauty sitting on a set of steps, looking like she is ready to go to the Oscars. In the photo, Ambrosio crossed her feet in the image and flashed both of her long and lean legs for the camera.

Like most of her photos do, this one garnered the bombshell plenty of attention with over 172,000 likes, in addition to 1,100-plus comments.