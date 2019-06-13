‘RHOBH’ Ratings Increase After Lisa Vanderpump Quits, How Is Kyle Richards Reacting To The News?

Kyle Richards is weighing in on fans' reaction to Lisa Vanderpump's absence.

Lisa Vanderpump may not be necessary to the continuation of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an episode of E!’s The Daily Pop earlier this week, host Justin Sylvester revealed that the ratings on the Bravo TV reality series had actually gone up as Kyle Richards reacted to the news while chatting with her longtime friend on the phone.

“You know, there’s a lot going on with the entire cast and their lives. And yes, Lisa is a part of the show but it is an ensemble cast and you know, the numbers are very strong,” Richards said. “So, it’s great if she’s on the show but the show must go on and the viewers are still loving the show regardless.”

“Numbers speak for itself,” she added.

Following nine seasons with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump announced she would not be returning to the show for Season 10 and also chose to sit out during the Season 9 reunion.

As fans of the series will recall, Vanderpump’s decision to leave the show was based upon the fact that she had been accused of leaking a story about her co-star, Dorit Kemsley, during the ninth season and was no longer in contact with any of the show’s full-time cast members.

Richards and Vanderpump used to be quite close. However, during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 earlier this year, the two women came to blows after Richards confronted Vanderpump about the allegations of her potentially leaking the story. As fans will recall, Richards was thrown out of Vanderpump’s home by her husband, Ken Todd, after she brought up the claims and suggested Vanderpump was somehow involved in the story getting out.

While the story that was leaked involved Kemsley and her decision to give a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs to another woman, who later gave the dog to someone who dropped it off at an animal shelter, the animal wasn’t frequently discussed on the second half of the season after it was returned to Vanderpump’s rescue center. Instead, the women of the show spoke about Vanderpump and her alleged ties to the story as she attempted to set the record straight by taking, and passing, a lie detector test.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.