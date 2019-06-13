Shirtless Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage Riding Around In An Open-Top Car

Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow has sent the platform her latest update. Her June 13 post comes shirtless, eye-popping, and straight from an open-top vehicle.

The model’s video shows her in selfie mode as she rides around in her car. The 25-year-old is ticking major boxes on the style front, although her chic white jacket doesn’t come with anything underneath. In a bold move, the blonde has gone fully shirtless. Her braless cleavage is on display, it’s glowing in the sun, and it’s causing a stir. Pouting for the camera and peeping from behind jewel-rimmed shades, Tammy is posing with a confident and forthright expression as auto-tuned rap music plays in the background. While no destination was mentioned in today’s video, Tammy’s white outfit matches the one she wore in her previous Instagram update – this one came mentioning her “panel” appearance at an Instagram “brunch.”

Fans have been commenting.

“I’ve been following u since u had like 200k now ur 9.5M still supporting u love u,” one wrote.

Clearly, this sensation comes with a dedicated and unwavering fanbase. That might have something to do with the care Tammy takes in maintaining communication with her fans. The commenter received a personal reply.

“@ayakhaledd OG,” Tammy responded.

As Tammy’s fan had pointed out, the days of being a low-profile model are over for this social media star. The half-Australian, half-Trinidadian beauty is fast approaching a following of 10 million on Instagram. She has been a member of Khloe Kardashian’s “Good Squad” – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s denim line collaborates with high- and low-profile Instagram faces.

With a fitness-minded approach to life that’s likely responsible for her super-toned body, Tammy is now an inspiration to millions. Despite jaw-dropping curves that attract a male fanbase, Hembrow is followed by countless female accounts. Many comments made to today’s video appeared to come from women.

Loading...

“I love the sunnies sis” was one such comment.

“Slay MAMI” was another.

Tammy’s Instagram bio proudly announces her status as a mother – she has two children. It likewise mentions the brands she runs. With a balanced approach to motherhood, healthy living, and Instagram’s adored glam, it’s little surprise why Tammy is so popular. Her eye-catching beauty and bikini-ready body are likely also contributors to her fame.

Today’s video had racked up over 289,000 views within six hours of going live. Tammy’s account is followed by celebrities including Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and fellow model Samantha Hoopes.