Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Close-Up Snap Of Her Swimsuit-Clad Body, And Instagram Loves It

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is driving her fans wild with a sexy new Instagram post that is certainly hard to miss.

On Thursday, June 12, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel let her 9.6 million followers get up close and personal with her famous figure by sharing a zoomed-in shot of her swimsuit-clad body. The 32-year-old appeared to be not only in front of the camera, but the one taking the photo as well. She expertly framed the snap to cut off just above her chin at the top, while the bottom edge cropped off at her upper thighs, offering a look at her dangerous curves that were completely exposed thanks to the tight one-piece she sported.

The sand-colored number from the brand Hunza G did nothing but favors for Rosie’s impressive physique, providing the perfect outline of her figure as she sat down against a set of plush pillows. Its low, scoop neck design left an ample amount of cleavage on display, while the clingy nature of the fabric hugged every inch of her voluptuous assets and tight, trim waist. Meanwhile, the high cut nature of the garment offered coverage to only what was necessary, leaving her curvy booty and toned thighs out for fans to admire.

Rosie glammed up her barely-there look with a thick, rose gold watch and matching bangle around her wrist. She also wore a flashy, beaded necklace around her neck that had a gorgeous statement diamond hanging from it, falling right above her cleavage to draw even more attention to her busty chest. Though mostly out of the frame, a few wisps of her signature blonde hair did fall into the photo over her shoulder, revealing she was wearing her tresses down to perfectly complete her ensemble.

It wasn’t long before the stunner’s millions of fans began showering her with love for the eye-popping post. At the time of this writing, Rosie’s upload has already racked up more than 79,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live on Instagram. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section, where they left plenty of compliments for the bombshell’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another said she was “body goals.”

“Love this swimsuit Rosie! It looks so good on you,” commented a third.

Rosie has been seriously turning up the heat on her Instagram account lately. A few weeks back at the end of May, the British beauty revealed a few new pieces from her Rosie For Autograph lingerie collection with a trio of steamy snaps that caught the babe showing off every inch of her incredible body in a skimpy black bra and panties that drove her fans absolutely wild.