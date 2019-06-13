Jonas Brothers Reveal Cops Were Called On Them In Ibiza During Joe’s Bachelor Party

As it turns out, the Jonas Brothers really know how to party. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas opened up about Joe’s bachelor party in Ibiza before his surprise wedding with fiancée Sophie Turner last month. The band of brothers revealed, among other things, that the cops were called on them not once, not twice, but three times during the weekend.

The truth came out in a game of “Know Your Bro,” where one of the brothers wore headphones while Fallon asked the others questions about him. Then, the brother took his headphones off and guessed what the others’ responses were, according to Entertainment Tonight. When it came time for Joe to wear the headphones, Fallon asked Nick and Kevin what the “wildest” thing to happen during Joe’s bachelor party was. Apparently, there were too many crazy moments to pick just one.

“Where do we start?” Nick said with a sly laugh. “We had the cops on the first night, called on us three times.”

Kevin added that this happened in Ibiza, where it “shouldn’t happen.”

There was a bit more to the story, as Nick revealed.

“Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends’ shirts,” the “Chains” singer continued. “He took the cardboard box for 1942 Tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandanna, so it just said ‘1942’ across his forehead, and he wore that on a boat all day long.”

When Joe removed his headphones, he quipped that he doesn’t remember much about the bachelor weekend, but he did reveal, like his brothers, that the cops were called. Before ending the game, Fallon asked Joe how the year 1942 looks to him.

“Oof. Strong,” he replied with a grimace and a laugh.

As fans know, Joe and Sophie tied the knot immediately following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Nick and Kevin attended the wedding, of course, as well as fellow stars like Diplo, Dan + Shay, and more. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony, and the happy couple exchanged Ring Pop wedding bands before driving off together in a pink Cadillac.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe and Sophie are planning to have a more formal ceremony for friends and family later this summer in France, but according to French laws, they needed a legal marriage with a certificate first because the ceremony would not constitute a legal union. So, they planned a fun Las Vegas wedding.

Sophie is currently celebrating her bachelorette party with best friend Maisie Williams and a few more gal pals in Spain. Surely there will be plenty more wild stories to tell.