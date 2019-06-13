Donald Trump Tries To Prove He’s Diplomatic By Claiming He Met With The ‘Prince Of Whales’

Donald Trump tried to fend off controversy after claiming he would accept help from a foreign government in the 2020 election, but only found himself the subject of more mockery when he tried to prove his diplomacy by claiming he met with the “Prince of Whales.”

The bizarre tweet quickly earned viral interest on the internet, earning plenty of pushback even for a president who is frequently challenged when it comes to proper spelling. Trump was trying to make reference to a meeting he had with Prince Charles during his recent state visit to the U.K. Trump and the Prince of Wales had a private chat during the meeting, which Trump offered as proof that he knows what it takes to be a diplomat.

The controversy had been sparked from an interview in which Trump said he would be willing to accept help from a foreign government offering dirt on a 2020 political opponent, which he vehemently claimed he did not do in 2016 when a Kremlin-connected lawyer offered dirt to Donald Trump Jr. In the interview, Trump pushed back against the advisement from the intelligence community that a candidate must call the FBI and report such attempts to influence the election, with Trump saying he wouldn’t do that.

In his tweet, Trump tried to justify the comments.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!'” Trump wrote on Twitter, later deleting and correcting the spelling of Wales.

“Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2019

"Prince of Whales" is a good one. pic.twitter.com/u7yrqpTk0r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2019

Though the tweet was deleted, the damage was done. The term “Prince of Whales” started trending on Twitter almost immediately after Donald Trump’s misspelled tweet, with many taking aim at the president both for his poor spelling and his weak justification of accepting foreign help to win the 2020 presidential race.

Others noted that the meeting with Prince Charles was not the strongest proof of his diplomacy. As The Inquisitr reported, the meeting between Donald Trump and the Prince of Wales was scheduled for 15 minutes, during which Prince Charles was to help stress the importance of addressing climate change. The meeting ended up lasting 90 minutes, with Prince Charles reportedly trying in vain to help Trump understand the dangers of rising temperatures, and Trump supposedly denying that the United States bore any responsibility.