Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Rocks Skimpy Purple Bikini And Sheer Crop Top In New Photo

Kelly Gale is showing off her impressive physique on Instagram yet again, and her fans are going absolutely wild for it.

Early in the morning on Thursday, June 13, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform to share a sexy new photo that is getting her 1.1 million followers talking. The 24-year-old is looking summer ready and sipping from a large coconut as she sits cross-legged on what is presumably the beach, and is showing off ample amounts of her bronzed skin as she does so.

As for her ensemble in the snap, Kelly sported a skimpy look that hardly provided any coverage — though her fans don’t seem to mind at all. The stunner wore a minuscule, bright purple set of bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure by showing off her famous curves and long, lean legs. She paired the barely-there number with a tiny white tank top that was knotted just below her voluptuous bosom to provide a look at her impressive abs and trim waist. In fact, a zoomed-in look at the eye-popping snap reveals that the Indian-Australian bombshell wasn’t wearing the matching bikini top at all, instead sporting nothing under her sheer top that left very little to the imagination.

Kelly’s large coconut drink was the only accessory to her look, offering the perfect beachy element as she basked in the golden sun. The babe wore her dark hair in a huge top knot that sat high on her head with a few wisps falling out and framing her face. She also opted to go makeup-free in the photo, letting her striking natural features shine.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty were quick to show some love for the latest skin-baring snap uploaded to her feed. At the time of this writing, Kelly’s post has already racked up nearly 15,000 likes after just four hours of going live on Instagram. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called Kelly “a goddess.”

“Your body is just perfect. I am impressed by the work and efforts you put into it,” commented a third.

The photo in Kelly’s latest upload appears to be from a photo shoot that was some time ago, as the model has shared a number of snaps in which she’s rocked the same itty-bitty ensemble. A few weeks back in May, the stunner sported the same out while taking a dip in the ocean, leaving very little to the imagination as her already-sheer top became completely transparent after getting soaked from the swim, sending her fans into a frenzy.