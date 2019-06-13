Selena Gomez Backs Abortion Rights By Wearing A 1973 Statement Necklace On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Selena Gomez had not even been born in 1973, but she is well aware of what happened that seminal year — some two decades before the sensitive celebrity came into the world — when abortion rights became a hot topic. In fact, the 26-year-old Texan didn’t even talk about her statement necklace when she wore the precious piece of 14-karat gold jewelry during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan yesterday.

However, observant viewers were able to suss out the true meaning of this bauble.

Giving that quest direction, stylist Kate Young offered additional context to the aforementioned necklace. She did that by posting a close-up picture of Selena wearing the 1973 bling created by New Yorker Sofie Ratner. Young also pointed out that the star was rocking a nifty blue-and-white Chanel frock — one that revealed a whole lot of cleavage via a plunging neckline — when she appeared on the morning talk show on June 12.

Ratner explained the meaning of her necklace via the designer’s official site, Sophie Ratner Jewelry. The promotional copy, which mentioned that the bauble had been created in collaboration with Physicians for Reproductive Health “commemorates the 45th anniversary of the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. 30 percent of proceeds will be donated to the organization to help them continue their important work.”

The 1973 necklace comes in a diamond version as well as others made of silver and gold. The last option was worn by Selena Gomez on Wednesday.

Although Selena was mute on the subject of Roe v. Wade when she spoke with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, she has been known to talk about her stance on this decision that seems to be withering in 2019. The actress-singer commented on the controversial subject back on May 18 on Instagram in a post that drew nearly 3 million likes, including one from fellow former Disney-ite Miley Cyrus.

Gomez put up a pictorial statement that said, “Stop telling people what to do with their bodies,” and then she explained her stance.

“To see what is happening right now in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and several other states in our country is not only deeply upsetting but seems that it can’t possibly be real in 2019. It’s no one’s business what a woman chooses to do with her body. End of story.”

She then instructed her followers, which include an astounding 152 million people, that if they are so willing, they can also join in this fight to keep Roe v. Wade intact. Selena told her fans to go to Planned Parenthood to discover how others “can volunteer or make a donation.”

Selena appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her new film called The Dead Don’t Die, but she talked about a lot of other things while on the air, as seen in the clip above.

And while Selena Gomez never mentioned anything about her simple necklace that supports an important time in history for women, she did raise the collective eyebrows of those who are for keeping the judgment alive and those who are not.