Miranda Lambert Rocks Daisy Dukes & Massive Mystery Leg Bruise During NYC Outing With New Hubby

Miranda Lambert hit the Big Apple in style this week, but she also left fans wondering what happened to her thigh.

The country superstar has been splitting her time between New York City — where her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin, works as a police officer — and her home base in Nashville in recent months. Following their wedding, the couple purchased a luxury apartment in Manhattan so they could split their time between the two cities. The newlyweds are frequently spotted out and about together and that was the case yesterday. Photos published by Radar Online show Lambert and McLoughlin running some errands in NYC.

For her part, Miranda looked dressed to impress in a casual look. Along with a tight-fitting white tank top, the 35-year-old rocked a pair of incredibly short Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination — showing off some major leg. But Lambert also rocked another accessory on her leg — a huge purple bruise. According to the report, the mega-bruise left fans and onlookers really concerned, but it didn’t appear as though the injury was bothering the singer.

At this point, it is unclear how Lambert injured her leg, but at least it doesn’t appear to be anything major since Miranda was walking on it just fine. The blonde beauty completed her look with a Boston Red Sox hat and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing. She wore her hair in pigtail braids and also sported a pair of pink sneakers.

Like his counterpart, Mcloughlin looked casual for the Big Apple outing, donning a pair of khaki shorts and a tight-fitting blue shirt that showed off his toned body. As fans of the newly-married couple are well-aware, Lambert shocked fans by marrying the NYPD officer in a secret ceremony earlier this year. Miranda shared the news with fans in a heartwarming Instagram post, calling Brendan the “love of her life.”

Since she announced their marriage back mid-February, Lambert has not shared a ton of photos of her new hubby with fans on social media, trying to keep their relationship somewhat private. But as The Inquisitr shared last month, Lambert delighted her fans by posting a photo of Mcloughlin standing in the couple’s barn and holding two rescue pups in his arms. The dapper police officer was all smiles in a pair of sweats and a black shirt that reads “DogPound.”

It doesn’t come as a shock that the post earned Mcloughlin and Lambert a lot of attention from fans, with over 130,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments.