Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Sports Bra During Workout Day

Sarah Hyland works hard to keep her sculpted physique, and the Modern Family actress was flaunting it at a gym day in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail snapped pictures of the actress as she headed to a gym session while wearing a sports bra and workout pants. As the report noted, the fitness gear showed off plenty of Sarah’s fit figure.

“Sarah was dressed sportily for her gym date, wearing only a gray and lime green Nike sports bra on top,” the report noted. “The revealing look showed off her toned midriff and fit arms. She added a pair of black leggings that highlighted her slender legs, with an Adidas zip-up hoodie tied around her waist.”

Fitness is very important for Sarah Hyland, who has been open about her past health struggles. Sarah recently shared that she has undergone 16 different surgeries to address health issues including a serious kidney ailment. These struggles have followed Sarah for her entire life, as she told SELF in a December interview that she went under the knife seven different times before the age of four.

Sarah Hyland has used social media to help motivate herself, posting a picture on Instagram of herself wearing a barely there golden bikini to push her fitness goals.

“I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym,” Hyland wrote.

Hyland said she needed to remember that she could do anything, despite the struggles and setbacks she might encounter.

“Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more,” she said. “A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come.”

The actress has overcome plenty of setbacks along the way. Sarah shared that after receiving a kidney transplant from her father, she went into rejection and had to undergo dialysis three days of the week. It was such a difficult phase that Hyland said she was contemplating suicide, worried that she was a burden for those who had helped take care of her. In the interview with SELF, Sarah said she was able to push past the difficult period with their support of her family including a new kidney donation from her brother. She thanked her parents for the sacrifices they made to be a caretaker during her health struggles, as well as her brother.