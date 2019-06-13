Kelly Ripa Teases Big Family Event ‘Happening Now’

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are celebrating a big event in their family this week, and the morning talk show host apparently got permission to share a shot of what was going down via her Instagram Stories. Mark and Kelly’s daughter, Lola, is graduating from high school, and they are clearly very excited and proud.

Not long ago, Ripa shared a couple of photos featuring Lola that the teen had officially approved to post publicly. As The Inquisitr detailed, Lola was headed to the prom and looked gorgeous in an emerald-green dress. Now, Lola is wearing a cap and gown, and Kelly posted a quick peek at the look via her Instagram Stories.

Wednesday night, Kelly posted a group photo of Lola and friends to her Instagram Stories, noting that it was a pre-graduation pizza party. Everybody was all smiles, and it looks like about 10 teens gathered together to celebrate the transition into summer. On Thursday morning, it was time for the graduation ceremony.

Ripa shared a photo showing her husband Mark in a suit standing next to Lola in her cap and gown. Kelly said that graduation was happening now, and Lola looked amazing in what appeared to be a white dress underneath her gown and some silver heels.

Mark and Kelly have already gone through this process once, as Lola’s older brother Michael graduated a few years ago. In addition to Michael, 22, and 17-year-old Lola, the family also has another son, 16-year-old Joaquin.

According to AOL, Lola plans to attend New York University this fall — the same school her older brother Michael has been attending. While at NYU, it seems that Lola will be studying music at the Tisch School of the Arts. Luckily for Kelly and Mark, she won’t be too far away when she starts this next chapter in her life, as they are based in New York too.

It looks like Lola is also about to celebrate her 18th birthday — hitting another major milestone in her life. Lola may not let her mom or dad share photos or updates about her life via social media too often, but both Kelly and Mark get a lot of positive feedback from their followers whenever anything related to Lola is detailed via Instagram.

So far, Mark hasn’t shared anything about Lola’s graduation to his Instagram page, but he likely will later in the day. Kelly Ripa’s fans will surely be hoping that the teen lets her mom post additional tidbits about the big event after it has wrapped up and Lola Consuelos is officially a high school graduate.