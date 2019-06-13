Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Body In Itty-Bitty Sportswear

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a glittering designer gown to make a headline. This Amazonian-limbed supermodel can turn heads in the most casual of outfits, which is precisely what she did yesterday morning. As The Daily Mail reports on June 13, the 28-year-old was out walking her dog in New York City on Wednesday. EmRata might have been out to grab a coffee and give her pooch some exercise, but her excursion didn’t go unnoticed.

Clad in skintight biking shorts and a white crop top, the model seemed to have opted for a casual wardrobe. The athleisurewear outfit’s monochromes contrasted, although logo writing on both pieces formed a matching look. The brunette paired her ensemble with white sneakers, black shades, and simple hoop earrings.

With her impossibly long legs on display and the crop top flashing her rock hard abs, Emily sent out her jaw-dropping frame in a low-key manner. Her four-legged friend Colombo was by her side, although eyes were likely on this puppy’s owner.

Ratajkowski had posted an Instagram snap of herself with Colombo on Tuesday. The black-and-white photo came with an adorable caption.

“Me and Colombo have matching beauty marks which makes me really, really happy.”

Colombo may find himself photographed in a high-profile way, but he’s got a way to go before gaining fame on his owner’s level.

Ratajkowski is now a full-blown sensation. Her bikini Instagram updates are as legendary as her red carpet appearances. Just recently, EmRata attended the Tony Awards in a shimmering black dress with a plunging neckline. While the supermodel’s dog-walking outing didn’t send out any cleavage, it more than flaunted Emily’s pert booty, slim proportions, and bronzed skin.

Confident as she may seem, EmRata has admitted insecurities, per her words to Glamour.

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”

Emily is married to movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. While shoots and promotional appearances mostly see Ratajkowski solo, her street and social media photos do include her husband. The couple keeps a relatively low profile. Their Instagram snaps send out cozy affection rather than raunchy poses. That said, Emily’s topless or thonged Instagram looks aren’t for the faint-hearted.

As a New York City resident, Emily is regularly snapped on her morning coffee runs. Fans wishing to stay up to date with Emily should follow her Instagram.