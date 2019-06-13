Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Killer Abs & Dangerous Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram feed is filled with selfies, endorsements for her favorite products, and images of her sweet little 1-year-old daughter, True. Every now and then, though, the reality star likes to remind her followers that she looks amazing in a bikini. On Thursday morning, Khloe treated her fans to a photo of herself relaxing in the ocean circa last October, looking absolutely stunning in a Fendi bikini.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed the Good American founder on her knees in the shallow ocean water, leaning back as dark sand washed over her thighs and tummy. The 34-year-old stunner showed off her killer curves in low-rise white bikini bottoms that put her toned thighs and taut abs on full display. Meanwhile, on top, she nearly burst out of a matching white bandeau-like bikini top with “FENDI ROMA” written across the chest and thick straps sitting across her shoulders.

The black-and-white shot saw Khloe with one hand on her thigh while the other rested the behind her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hair was styled in casual blonde waves swept over one shoulder and behind her back. Her makeup was not visible in the image, but she covered her eyes with stylish mirror-like sunglasses.

After writing the initial caption telling fans that the photo is from last October, Khloe added a second comment containing a series of crown emojis.

Khloe’s post garnered over 275,000 likes within just half an hour. In the comments, fans complimented the reality star on her amazing physique and queen-like attitude.

“Tell um girlllll!” one user wrote.

Another added, “Go girl.”

“I hope ur having the best day! ur such a strong woman ❤️ we love you,” one user commented.

Another told Khloe that she doesn’t need her ex, Tristan Thompson, in her life.

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan started dating in September 2016 and they share baby True. The two parted ways this February after news broke that the basketball star allegedly cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who was very close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Recently, rumors spread that Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig, suffered from pregnancy complications due to stress from reports that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe at the time. On Wednesday, Khloe took to Instagram to tell her side and argue that Tristan gave her the impression he was single, E News! reported.

“This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

Neither Tristan nor Jordan have responded to Khloe’s claims.