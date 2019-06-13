‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Although rumors have been swirling that Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is pregnant, per Pop Culture, the 25-year-old took to Twitter Monday to put them to rest.

“1. I’m not pregnant. 2. If I [do] end up getting pregnant, it will be kept a secret. Good morning [by the way].”

Briana already has two daughters: Stella, who is a bit over 1-year-old, and Nova, who is 7-years-old. Stella’s father is Luis Hernandez, and Briana has been open about how frustrated she is with him. Back in January, The Hollywood Gossip reported that she took to social media to address his absenteeism and inability to pay child support.

Briana added that Luis’ relationship with Stella — or lack thereof — is exactly the kind of relationship she didn’t want for Stella. She claims that she was hopeful that Stella would have an active father figure in her life, although she admits that she did expect Stella to get the opposite.

Briana was reportedly planning on having an abortion before the birth of Stella, and although she doesn’t regret it, she says she harbors feelings of resentment for David after he disagreed with considering adoption and assured Briana he would be in the child’s life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Briana recently called out MTV for its decision to stir rumors that Mackenzie McKee may be added to the Teen Mom OG franchise.

“Y’all need to stop playing with this girls emotions and let her know if she’s officially joining the franchise or not LOL.”

Earlier last week, a source told Radar Online that McKee was filming with MTV and had taken on a full-time role as a cast member of Teen Mom OG following the departure of Bristol Palin.

“Mackenzie has been filming,” the source said. “She will appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season.”

The 25-year-old also voiced her displeasure with David in a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, in which she spoke about Stella’s relationship with Devoin Austin, Nova’s father.

“It boggles my mind that when Devoin walks into the door, she runs to Devoin, but if Luis were to walk into the door, she wouldn’t even bother to look,” Briana said on the episode.

Briana recently celebrated one year with her boyfriend, John, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The pair spent time in Punta Cana and shared photos of their time, including parasailing, hitting the beach, and snorkeling. According to John’s Instagram, the pair were also celebrating Briana’s 25th birthday.