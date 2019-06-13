Gigi And Bella Hadid Glug Wine & Giggle In Twinning Outfits On Dinner Date

Supermodel sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid have been spotted together – which is fairly rare these days, given their hectic schedules. Twenty-four-year-old Gigi and 22-year-old Bella were photographed in Florence, Italy, last night. As The Daily Mail reports on June 13, the famous siblings were kicking back during an outdoor dinner date not long after having touched down at the city’s airport.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the stylish pair indulging in red wine as they dined out. They were also snapped giggling and taking selfies. These “it” girls may pull poker faces during their highbrow photo shoots, but last night seemed to be all about unwinding and sampling Italy’s fine wines.

Gigi and Bella both wore all-white outfits. Their twinning looks ticked boxes for full-color coordination, casual vibes, and style. Gigi opted for a long-sleeved white boiler suit with decorative pockets and string ties around the waist – it was paired with a simple white top and industrial-style boots in blacks. Bella, meanwhile, donned high-waisted white jeans and a layered upper look. Her semi-sheer crop top was off-the-shoulder and contrasting a strappy tank underneath. Bella’s head-to-toe whites were offset by tan booties. Both sisters wore shades outside the restaurant, although they removed their eyewear for their carefree dinner.

Standalone mega-stars they may be, but a joint appearance from these power sisters will make a headline regardless of the situation. Having reached full A-lister status, Gigi and Bella are now bonafide sensations. When Harper’s Bazaar arranged for one sister to interview the other, fans received insight into how each model handles fame. Bella appeared to speak candidly regarding being in the public eye.

“They see such a small piece of our lives, like paparazzi photos of us leaving the house. You know how awkward that is? To walk out of your own home and have 40 people waiting outside. And then you need to smile at random strangers.”

Bella’s words appeared to launch thoughts from her older sister.

“And if you don’t, they’re like, “Oh, she looks like a b*tch today.” In fact, though, you have more patience and compassion than anyone I know. I always see you stop for fans. And after a long day of work, you always remember everyone’s name, and you always give people hugs.”

The sisters are both active on Instagram. While Gigi has 48.1 million followers, Bella has 24.7 million. An update from either can easily generate millions of likes and countless comments. Fans should await possible Italy updates from Bella or Gigi.