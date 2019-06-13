Jenna Jameson Posts Dramatic Before-And-After Weight Loss Bikini Photos

Jenna Jameson is posting photos of herself rocking a bikini before-and-after weight loss while also sharing an inspiring message about body confidence and accepting herself. The former adult film actress got very candid with her followers in the post uploaded to social media on June 12 where she revealed that even before hitting her target weight she was comfortable rocking a tiny bikini.
The first snap on the left, which showed Jenna prior to reaching her target weight, featured the star in a tiny black string bikini while posing for the camera on some wooden steps. She had her hair tied up into a large bun with a headscarf wrapped around her head and was showing off her multiple tattoos.
The second photo featured Jameson more recently, sporting a high-waisted checked two-piece bikini while splashing around in a water fountain.
In the caption, Jenna opened up about how she learned to feel comfortable and confident no matter what her size or the number on the scale. She also noted that she “still felt beautiful” prior to dropping the pounds after giving birth to her daughter Batel in 2017.
Her inspiring caption then encouraged other women to embrace their bodies and love themselves, as she admitted that all women’s bodies “shake” when they walk. She also urged her followers to all “embrace it together” with her.
Body positivity, no matter your size is so important. As you can see in my before pic, I rocked an itty bitty bikini. Because why the hell not? I still felt beautiful. No one took a second glance at me with disappointment and that helped me get over my body shaming inner self. Yes, now I am at goal weight and rock a mom swimsuit, well, because I’m chasing a toddler through the sand… moral of this story is, never let anyone dictate what’s acceptable. We all have cellulite and shake when we walk. Let’s embrace it together????#bodypositive #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #keto #ketodiet #mombod #ketolifestyle #ketotransformation
Though she didn’t reveal exactly how much weight she lost or how much time passed in between snapping the before-and-after photos posted to her account this week, as reported by Us Weekly, the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star has been candid about dropping a very impressive 80 pounds since welcoming Batel into the world with her partner, Lior Bitton.
She’s religiously shared her weight loss journey with her fans via her Instagram account over the past few months, repeatedly crediting the Keto diet for helping her get happier and healthier.
Here’s a brand new “What I Eat in a Day” I wake up at 6 am and immediately make coffee. I prefer instant with stevia and heavy cream. I then allow myself to get hungry. That usually is about 10 or 11 am. I cook 4 over easy eggs and top them with sour cream with Cholula hot sauce mixed in. Around 2 pm I find myself hungry again. I have been loving this cabbage salad I make. It’s comprised of shredded cabbage, sesame oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce and a handful of minced cashews. It’s fabulous with a chicken breast. 6 pm is my last meal of the day. I’m a steak lover, so I always have a beautiful ribeye on hand! I’ve been loving double ribeyes lately… so I sear them in a skillet then bake low and slow, and that results in a super tender piece of meat! I pair it with zucchini noodles with marinara. Throughout the day I drink lots of water and I adore the soda zevia, I highly recommend it! #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #weightlossjourney #weightloss #tranformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation
But while Jenna’s posts may have focused on her weight loss, the mom has also been encouraging her more than 438,000 followers to embrace body positivity and not get too hung up on the number of the scale.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of her most recent Instagram posts urged her fans not to believe everything they see on social media.
#transformationtuesday ???????? I’ve finally gotten the hang of health. I have found my perfect weight. I had dropped down to 120 and I felt a little off. So I added back calories, but stayed #keto and I’m back up to 125. This feels like my body is running optimally. You can see in these pics most of the change is in my waist… I still have nice muscle in my legs. The point to this post is how the #ketodiet is easily manipulated to serve you! Your body runs beautifully while in ketosis, but if you want to maintain or even add weight, it’s absolutely easy just by adjusting your caloric intake. While in weight loss mode, caloric deficit is paramount! #beforeandafter #ketolifestyle #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #gettingfit #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #fitnessmotivation
Rather than working her angles and showing off only her best look, Jameson actually shared another before and after side by side that featured her letting her stomach fall naturally, versus sucking in her tummy to make herself look slimmer and more toned.
“The power of a good ‘suck in’. Trust in fact I look quite thick if I’m not sucking in,” Jameson wrote in the caption of the two photos. “It’s a mama thing. I wanted to show the reality of being postpartum.”
“If I just relax completely I look pregnant. Everything is a farce. Remember you are beautiful EITHER way!!!!!!!” she added.