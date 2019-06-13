Draya Michele Bares All In Skimpy Black Bikini Video Clip That Has Instagram Drooling Over Her Perfect Body

Former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele has her millions of Instagram followers eagerly checking their feed every day to see what racy photo the model will post next. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old bombshell didn’t disappoint with her latest post, this time featuring a short video clip of her in a skimpy bikini.

The video clip is a boomerang of the entrepreneur as she casually perches on the edge of a brick wall dressed in a too-small black bikini that reveals her busty chest, underboob and all. The bikini top features tiny triangles of fabric secured to her chest with thin strings around her neck and back while drawing the eye to the middle of her chest with a cute tied knot.

The high-waisted bottoms show off Draya’s tiny waist and flat abdomen, while her seated position pushes out her pert booty and hips, creating the perfect hourglass figure. The model looks off to the side with her long, dark curly hair blowing lightly around her face in the breeze and purses her pink lips in a pouty expression. The model’s body glistens with what appears to be tanning oil as she unashamedly puts her gym-honed body on display for all to see.

In the caption of the short video clip, Draya promotes her own brand, Mint Swim, telling her fans that they can head to the website to buy the bikini she dons in the video. Her 7.4 million followers went crazy over the racy swimsuit and model’s body, leaving her comments about how sexy she looks and making jokes about having to achieve her body before they can buy the suit.

One Instagram user joked, “Until I buy the body I can’t buy the bathing suit,” while another commented, “once i’m done with this box of snickers ice cream imma have this stomach sis, don’t even trip.”

Yet another follower chimed in with, “Does the body come with it though.”

After the reality show ended in 2016, Draya focused her time and energy on building up her swimsuit brand, aiming to create swimwear for the woman that “wants to feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable,” according to a previous article from The Inquisitr.

Loading...

The successful entrepreneur proved to the world that you don’t have to have a lot of startup money to build the business of your dreams.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company. I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media,” she said.