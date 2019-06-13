Jennifer Aniston Reveals If Ross & Rachel Would Still Be Together On ‘Friends’

Would Ross and Rachel be on another break?

Jennifer Aniston is sharing her thoughts on what iconic Friends characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green would be doing now. The actress — who played Rachel on the hugely popular sitcom for its entire 10-season run between 1994 and 2004 — opened up in a new interview about whether or not she thinks the on-again-off-again couple would still be together and what their daughter Emma would be up to if the show were still on the air.

Speaking during an interview with NBC’s Today, Jennifer admitted that she believes – despite their ups and downs – Ross and Rachel would in fact still be together as a couple 15 years after the show left the air and would still be taking care of their daughter.

“Yes. Absolutely,” Aniston replied when asked by anchor Natalie Morales if the couple would still be going strong, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. “Emma’s grown up. She’s in college? Not yet. High school? Yeah. She’s in high school. Let’s say junior high.”

Adam Sandler, her co-star in the new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, then joked that the twosome could even be having a few problems with their daughter.

“She’s vaping in high school, and you’re just looking the other way,” he quipped during the joint interview on the NBC morning show, sarcastically adding, “Way to go.”

Jennifer’s latest Friends talk comes shortly after the stunning actress gave fans a glimmer of hope that a reunion could still happen, despite years of denials.

Aniston had a surprising and new response when asked about the possibility of the cast reuniting during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitting that she’d actually be open to the idea and thinks her former castmates would be, too.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer replied, “Ohhh–okay. I know, why not?” when asked by the popular daytime talk show host about reuniting with the gang, made up of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

“You know what, because listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen,” she added.

Aniston later clarified her remarks to Entertainment Tonight, explaining why she changed her answer after years of making it pretty clear that a full reunion was never going to happen.

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, and ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So I thought I’d try ‘yes,'” she teased, adding that she wanted to “see what would happen” by giving the answer.

“Anything could happen,” she then noted of a Friends reunion but made it clear that there’s nothing in the works right now.

“I have no idea though,” Aniston continued, adding, “There’s no plans in the immediate future.”