Cassie Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Eight Months After Splitting With Diddy

Eight months after splitting with rapper Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, Cassie announced she is pregnant with her first child.

In an Instagram post, Cassie, 32, revealed that she and her partner, Alex Fine, are expecting a daughter together. Fine is a personal trainer and is 26-years-old.

The photo she shared was them in a car taken from the back seat. Alex is driving and Cassie is sitting in the passenger chair. You can’t see any of Cassie’s face, but you can see the side of Fine’s profile. He has on sunglasses and a white vest top. He has his tattooed arm resting on the back of the leather seat Cassie is sitting in.

Cassie’s post received a lot of attention within the first six hours of sharing the news, racking up over 320,000 likes.

On his Instagram account, he shared a touching letter to his unborn child.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he started his letter off with.

“I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan,” Alex shared.

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first,” he continued.

“I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

Cassie rose to fame when she released her debut single “Me & U” in 2006. The single was a worldwide success, peaking at No. 3 in the U.S., No. 4 in New Zealand, No. 6 in the U.K., No. 8 in France, and No. 12 in Australia. Her follow-up single, “Long Way 2 Go,” became her second top 20 single in the U.K., peaking at No. 12.

Her self-titled debut album was released through P. Diddy’s record label Bad Boy. It peaked at No. 4 in the U.S., No. 30 in Japan, and No. 33 in the U.K.

In 2007, she released “Is It You” for the Step Up 2 movie soundtrack.

In 2013, Cassie released her first mixtape, RockaByeBaby.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of familiar names — Diddy, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Akon, and Lil Wayne to name a few.

Cassie had a long term relationship with Diddy from 2007 but called it quits last year.

On Instagram, Cassie has over 6.8 million followers.