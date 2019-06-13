‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Brother Found Dead In Dominican Republic

The brother of Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran was found dead in a hotel room in the Dominican Republic. Jonathan Corcoran’s death occurred in April, reported Fox News.

“John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the DR from what is believed to be natural causes. He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic. Barbara would like to respect the privacy of his children and is not releasing any other information at this time,” Emily Burke, the assistant of Barbara Corcoran, said in a statement to the news outlet.

The news of Jonathan’s death in April comes on the heels of several news stories detailing the tragic deaths of those vacationing in the popular Caribbean tourist destination. Fox News reported that several tourists from the United States have become suddenly and critically ill at their hotels. Their deaths are still under investigation.

Jonathan Corcoran reportedly died of a heart attack while visiting the islands, confirmed his daughter Nichole Lande to People Magazine. He was on vacation with a friend at the time of his passing. Lande noted to the publication that her father’s death was unrelated to the other tragic deaths in the area.

“My father had a heart condition,” Lande said in a statement to People. “His death didn’t come as a complete shock to us. Obviously, we didn’t expect him to die, and we are devastated. But it’s just a coincidence that it happened in the Dominican Republic like those other deaths. They were staying at a private home. There was no minibar, no malfunctioning air conditioner, nothing like the other cases. So this isn’t a mystery to us.”

There have been six confirmed deaths of United States tourists vacationing in the area, including Nathaniel Edward Holmes, Cynthia Ann Day, andMiranda Schaup-Werner, since the summer of 2018, said the People story.

Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran's Brother Dies of a Heart Attack in the Dominican Republic https://t.co/h2be4exma4 — People (@people) June 13, 2019

Barbara Corcoran is one of the “Sharks” on the ABC series, which gives fledgling entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas for a chance to have the panel, including Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, look over their plans and decide if they want to partner with them in a push toward better sales of their product.

Barbara is the founder of The Corcoran Group who was, according to her official website, a straight D student in high school who held 20 jobs by the age of 23.

Loading...

It was her determination and perseverance that she could make it in the lucrative New York City real estate market that pushed the former waitress to start her own company with only $1,000, which would eventually become the largest and best-known brand in the brokerage business. She has been an investor/Shark on the Emmy-Award winning ABC series for the past nine seasons.

Shark Tank airs on ABC.