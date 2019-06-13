Ashanti Shows Her Serious Curves In A Tiny Neon Bikini On Instagram For New Swimwear Shoot

Ashanti sent her followers into meltdown with her latest bikini snap.

Ashanti is putting her curves on full display for a new swimwear shoot – and she’s sharing all the proof on social media. The “Only U” singer took to her Instagram account on June 12 to give her 4.7 million followers a sneak peek at her showing off her modeling skills for a new photo shoot where she could be seen rocking a pretty tiny neon bikini.

In the photo shared to her page, which had her looking happy and healthy, Ashanti could be seen posing at the beach underneath a palm tree as part of her new swimsuit collaboration with the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, which is set to go on sale on July 1.

The stunning photo showed the 38-year-old posing in a neon green bikini while bending her knee. The very revealing two-piece left little to the imagination and included a fun string design across the top and matching bottoms as she flaunted her toned figure.

The star had her long wavy hair – which stretched down further than her hips — flowing in the breeze as she soaked up the sun under a palm tree while the photographer snapped away.

Understandably, Ashanti’s close to 5 million followers on the social media site were left pretty floored by the gorgeous glimpse at her latest project and flooded the comments section with praise for the singer and actress.

“So hottttt,” one fan commented on the bikini snap with a single fire emoji, while another used several fire emoji and wrote, “Yessss.. love you @ashanti you’re my motivation.”

Others noted how much younger than her actual age of 38 years the Muppets’ Wizard of Oz actress was looking.

“She like wine gets better [with] time,” another said of the star’s ageless beauty.

The gorgeous new bikini photo has received more than an impressive 80,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it with her millions of followers.

Though this was the first glimpse at the collection Ashanti herself gave fans, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, paparazzi snapped photos of the star flaunting he curves during the beach shoot in Florida.

Other looks rocked by the entertainer for the shoot included a seriously sexy metallic bikini with matching metallic chaps.

But this most definitely isn’t the first time Ashanti has shown off her bikini body to the world.

The Inquisitr also shared that she was snapped in a pretty revealing tiny hot pink string bikini back in March during a fun vacation while she rocked a long blonde ‘do.

The star previously spoke out about body confidence in an interview with Hype Bae, where she revealed that she’s learned over the years to embrace her curves and love the body she has.

“You have to be happy from within,” Ashanti told the outlet at the time. “So if you’re happy with a big butt or if you’re happy with a little butt, as long as you are happy, that’s what matters.”