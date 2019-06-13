Maren Morris Poses Topless For ‘Playboy Magazine’

American country music sensation, Maren Morris teased an upcoming photoshoot she has done with Playboy Magazine. The “Seeing Blind” songstress uploaded a number of Instagram snaps of her on set posing topless in a cowgirl hat.

The first set of photos she uploaded one day ago consists of her sitting on a chair in a white cowgirl hat wearing red pants with a white print on the bottom of them while owning long blonde hair as she places her hands over her breasts. You can see her white bra sitting next to her on the couch. In the second photo attached, she is wearing cow print boots and red jeans. She is confidently throwing her bra on the floor as she bares all. The post so far has been liked by 104,000 users.

Eight hours ago, she uploaded another photo in black and white which was taken from an angle that shows off her side profile. So far, that post has racked up over 56,000 likes.

The stunning photos received a lot of praise but also some negativity. The Daily Mail reported her response to the backlash.

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she continued.

“I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”

“Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truthy tea,” Maren announced.

In one of her Instagram captions, Morris stated that the photoshoot she did for Playboy was shot by Harper Smith.

In 2016, she released her major label debut studio album, Hero, which peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Country album chart. The album sparked three hit singles in the U.S. — “My Church,” “80s Mercedes,” and “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Last year, she released a huge hit with Zedd and Grey titled “The Middle.” The single peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the U.S. Pop chart. It was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In March, she released her second major label studio album, GIRL, which has so far peaked at No. 4 in the U.S.