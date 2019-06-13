Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Stuns In White Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Swedish model Josefine Forsberg is known for her risque lingerie and bikini photos on Instagram. Owing to her beauty and sexiness, the model has already attracted more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing website. In fact, a quick look at her page shows that there is no going back for her as she continues to get more and more popular in her home country and afield.

Staying true to her racy style, the model recently took to her page and completely stunned her legions of ardent admirers by posting a new lingerie snapshot — one that immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the 25-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a white lace lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt ample cleavage as well as her well-toned abs and long, smooth legs. To spice up her look, the model opted for artificial tanning to exude sheer sexiness.

In terms of her aesthetics, Josefine opted for a full face of makeup comprising a smokey-eye look and nude lipstick, while she let her blond tresses down to keep it glamorous. The model posed for the picture while sitting on a sofa, flashing her signature smile and looking toward the floor. Fellow model My Martens could also be seen in the snap. She, too, wore a set of white lingerie while posing next to Josefine.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Gothenburg, Sweden, while the sexy photo shoot was part of Josefine’s own lingerie company, Tigelle Intimates and Swimwear.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she had a great time shooting with Martens and also announced that she is “obsessed with the upcoming news.” She, however, didn’t specify what the news is about and left her fans curious.

Within a few hours of being posted, and as of this writing, the picture has accrued almost 15,000 likes and 111 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the two models’ sexiness and showered them with various compliments.

“I wanna kiss you,” one of her fans expressed his feelings in the comments section.

“Now that’s what I call sexy,” said another.

A third fan wrote that both the ladies have beautiful skin, adding that they are “too erotic.”

Other fans, per usual, expressed their appreciation and admiration for the hottie by using plenty of fire, hearts, and kiss emojis.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Josefine was born in Sweden, but she also worked in Barcelona, Spain, for a long time. Although she carried out paid promotions with many brands on her Instagram, she rose to fame after becoming an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, which made her skin-baring pics go viral on the photo-sharing website.