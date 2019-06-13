Lea Michele Shows Skin At The Beach In A Tiny Neon Bikini

Lea's flashing the flesh in a skimpy bikini.

Lea Michele is showing some skin during a trip to the beach. In a photo posted to her Instagram account this week, the 32-year-old former Glee actress was giving her millions of followers a good luck at her toned figure in a skimpy neon bikini as she enjoyed a sunny trip to the beach.

In the stunning photo uploaded on June 12, Lea could be seen looking fit and healthy while sporting a bright orange bikini as she posed by the sea in the shadow of a huge palm tree. Walking along the sand, the “Cannonball” singer shot a big smile to the camera as she posed with her arms up in the air while the crystal clear blue ocean and bright blue sky could be seen behind her.

Michele had her textured long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders as she showed off her body in her pretty tiny two-piece, which perfectly showcased her tan from the tropical getaway.

The star didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where the photo was taken, though she did tell her 5.5 million followers that the gorgeous bikini snap was in celebration of #WellnessWednesday, which is when the newlywed (she married husband Zandy Reich in March) shares her health and wellness tips with fans via social media.

The photo has already received more than 94,000 likes in the first nine hours since the actress shared it on her account and comes shortly after Michele gave fans another look at her seriously impressive bikini body.

It was just earlier this month that Lea appeared to be going makeup-free for another bikini snap shared to her social media account, in which she appeared to be wearing the same – or a very similar – orange two-piece.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, in another post for #WellnessWednesday, the ex-Scream Queens star could be seen relaxing in a huge outdoor chair in her bikini as she enjoyed a some rest and relaxation outside.

Shortly before that, Michele changed up her swimwear look and – as The Inquisitr also shared – wowed in a fun white bikini look.

Last year, the “Love Is Alive” singer opened up about how she was preparing for her March wedding to Zandy, revealing her health and beauty secrets to Us Weekly.

Loading...

“The first thing I do when I wake up is I pour a big glass of lemon water to just really flush my system and start the day right,” she told the site, adding that she’s very careful about what she eats and tries to stay away from junk food.

“Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body,” Lea continued of her healthy diet.