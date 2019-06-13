Bebe Rexha Praised By Celebrities For Posting ‘Real’ Paparazzi Photo Of Her

Yesterday, The Inquisitr posted an article about Bebe Rexha questioning why paparazzi keep sending out the “ugliest” photos of her.

In one of her latest tweets, Rexha has attached two photos of herself that were taken by paparazzi. In the pictures, Rexha is walking down a street, owning a casual look. Some of her hair is tied up in a bun while wearing tight grey gym pants and a white Nike vest top, with another vest top underneath.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever,” she shared to her 1.39 million followers.

Bebe looked far from ugly in the photos, but she believed she did. Luckily, her supportive followers re-assured the star and praised her.

Hours later, she decided to attach one of the paparazzi photos to her Instagram to tell her 8.5 million followers that even though she hates the picture she shared, she’s proud of it because it’s what a real person looks like.

“I F****** HATE this paparazzi pic of me, but you know what I’m posting it cause it’s REAL,” she expressed.

The post has achieved over 1.2 million likes within 18 hours and was praised by a number of celebrities.

“You look fine doll. But I know what you mean, I hate every pic I see of myself. they take a million shots and only send in the really bad ones on purpose smh,” Paris Jackson wrote.

“You are a babe. That’s all their is to it,” Allie X shared.

Loading...

“F****** love you,” Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported Bebe’s fierce, eye-catching cover for Voir Fashion Magazine. Rexha wore a jeweled, skintight garment which had huge green fluffy detailing on it. She accessorized this style with thigh-high neon yellow/green colored boots and nail varnish of the same color to match.

Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” on May 31. The Inquisitr noted one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 22.8 million times. So far, it has peaked at No. 56 in the U.K. and No. 67 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The track is taken from The Chainsmokers forthcoming third studio album, World War Joy.

Later this year, Bebe will embark on a North American tour with the Jonas Brothers.