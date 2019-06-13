Charli XCX Continues To Tease New Album While Wearing A Yellow Skimpy Bikini

If you follow Charli XCX on Instagram then you would have noticed that most of her recent captions are about her long-awaited new studio album.

Two days ago, she shared a photo of herself in see-through underwear with a caption that described her album.

“My album is beautiful and soft and aggressive and emotional and clubby and tender all at once. I’ve really put all of ME into this. Every aspect of my personality, truth about romantic relationships, working relationships, friends. It’s honest and raw and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she shared to her 3.2 Instagram followers.

The post has been liked by over 319,000 users who can’t wait to hear new music from the “Doing It” star.

One day ago, she uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself sitting on a sofa in a pink dress. The caption stated that her new record will contain a total of 15 tracks and 14 of them will be collaborations. She asked her fans to try to guess who some of them might include.

12 hours ago, she posted another Instagram photo of her wearing a skimpy yellow bikini and let her followers know that she has listened to her album through.

“Omg, I just listened to my album in the car and cried. It’s so good. I’m so talented. Even just the tracklist written down is a piece of art,” she teased.

Recently, XCX has been on a roll, releasing a number of new songs. Her single with Lizzo called “Blame It On Your Love” has been streamed more than 9.4 million times on Spotify and so far has peaked at No. 70 in the U.K. A couple of weeks ago, Charli released a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” with Diplo and Herve Pagez. Titled “Spicy,” the song has already racked up more than 6 million streams on Spotify. Last week, she teamed up with BTS on “Dream Glow” which is currently her most played track on Spotify with over 9.9 million plays. On the app, she has over 15.4 million monthly listeners.

To celebrate Pride Month and her LGBTQ+ fans, XCX posed in a rainbow flag, telling her followers that she is happy to have a connection to the community, per The Inquisitr.

Throughout her career, XCX has collaborated with many other big names — Iggy Azalea, Troye Sivan, Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and David Guetta to name a few.

Charli has released two studio albums to date — True Romance and Sucker. In 2017, she treated fans with two mixtape releases — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.