‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Rocks A Neon Green Bikini On The Beach In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Olivia Brower is back on Instagram with a sexy new bikini pic that is getting her fans talking.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie took to her account on the popular social media platform to wow her thousands of followers with the steamy snap, which, to her own description, exuded some serious “80’s postcard” vibes. The geotag placed her on Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia — a location that certainly did not disappoint. Though the background of the shot was blurred, the gorgeous white sand, cloudless sky, and crashing waves were still very much within eyesight and sure to make Olivia’s fans long for a trip to the beach.

Even more breathtaking than the tropical background behind her was Olivia herself, who left very little to the imagination in a trendy neon green bikini that left plenty of her perfectly bronzed skin on display. The stunner spilled out of her tiny top that knotted right in the middle of her bosom, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and underboob. Her matching bikini bottoms provided for an even more NSFW look. The minuscule number sat low on the bombshell’s hips, highlighting her famous curves and toned legs while also accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Olivia’s deep tan was the only accessory for her beach-day look, and it certainly made her bright bikini pop. The camera captured her in the process of tying up her long locks into a high ponytail to keep her tresses out of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model were quick to show some love for the babe’s latest risque display. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping snap has already racked up more than 4,700 likes after just four hours of going on Instagram. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her sexy look.

“You’re so cute Olivia,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

“You look amazing, love this color on you,” commented a third.

The model has been spoiling her Instagram followers with steamy, skin-baring snaps lately, and they are definitely not complaining. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a photo from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine that sent temperatures soaring. The babe was captured basking under the golden sun and pouring water over herself from a large seashell while rocking a seriously skimpy bikini that barely contained her assets and drove her fans absolutely wild.