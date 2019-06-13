Watch Australia Vs. Brazil FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Crucial Group C Showdown

Group C favorites Australia suffered a shock defeat in their opening match and now face a must-win game against Brazil in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia entered the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as heavy favorites to top Group C and cruise into the tournament’s knockout round — until they actually played a match. That’s when they suffered a stunning, 2-1 defeat to Italy, surrendering a tie-breaking goal with 4:40 elapsed in stoppage time, as The Guardian reported. Now the Matildas face a must-win game when they take on group-topping Brazil, who easily cruised past a Jamaica team that was simply happy to be playing its first-ever World Cup. But Head Coach Ante Milicic has at least two changes in mind to snap the Australians out of their doldrums in the match that will live stream from Montpellier.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Brazil FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 32,900-seat Stade des Alpes in Montpellier, France, on Thursday, June 13. In Brazil, that start time will come at 1 p.m. Brasilia Time, while in Australia, the game kicks off at 2 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time on Friday, June 14, midnight Western.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets underway at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

“My head certainly wasn’t down after the first result,” Matildas midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight, playing in her third World Cup, told ESPN. “The tournament isn’t dictated in the first game.”

Kellond-Knight was forced to start the Italy game on the bench for Australia but is expected to be fit to start on Thursday, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Elise Kellond-Knight is playing in her third World Cup for the Matildas. Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Australia vs. Brazil Women’s World Cup Group C opener, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the match free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Australia vs. Brazil contest — and all Women’s World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Australia, Optus Sport has rights to stream the match. In Brazil, SportTV Play will provide a live stream.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Australia vs. Brazil 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C game will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer. In North Africa and the Middle East, BeIn Connect has the live stream.