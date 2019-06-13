Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo Of Daughter True Thompson And She’s Sticking Out Her Tongue

Khloe Kardashian gave her fans a treat on Wednesday when she uploaded an adorable new photo of her daughter, True Thompson. In the photo, True shows off a lot of personality as she sticks out her tongue for the camera. She’s also rocking a stylish pink turban and the color matches the flowers in the tree behind her.

The post has attracted over 230,000 likes as of writing and its comments section is filled with compliments for baby True. There were some famous names among the admirers.

“She is so precious,” wrote model Lindsay Pelas.

But Khloe’s non-famous fans showered her baby with praise too.

“True brings a smile to my face every time you post a picture,” wrote one follower. “I don’t know you, but find myself always incredibly happy for you and your baby. What a blessing.”

“What a happy little girl,” another fan commented. “God bless you both!! You are doing amazing sweetie!! @khloekardashian.”

Unfortunately, there were also some negative comments as well about True which, sadly, is nothing new. In a tweet from last year, Khloe previously addressed the fact that some online trolls target her daughter with their hateful, racist comments.

“I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” she wrote on Twitter. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

The negative feedback hasn’t stopped Khloe from posting cute pictures of her daughter on Instagram though. Here she is in a pair of custom sunglasses with her name on them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe has also recently addressed the rumors that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was in a relationship when they first got together. In one of her Instagram stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote that when she started dating Tristan, he told her that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. Khloe went on to add that despite an initial reluctance, she decided to continue to see Tristan because people in their circle confirmed that his previous relationship was over

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together after multiple cheating scandals rocked their relationship, one of them reportedly involving Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Jordyn has long maintained that nothing happened between her and Tristan other that an unrequited kiss that he initiated.