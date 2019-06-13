Cory Booker Hints That He’ll Marry Rosario Dawson

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is a lifelong bachelor, which is a rarity among declared candidates for president. But in recent months, the senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has been dating actress Rosario Dawson.

But now, there are rumblings that if Booker takes office, he won’t be so unmarried after all.

Per TMZ, Booker appeared on RuPaul’s talk show this week and hinted at possible marriage plans in the near future.

After RuPaul asked the senator about whether he might become the first unmarried president since James Buchanan in the 19th century, Booker interrupted to say that “the swearing in isn’t until January 21 of 2021… you never know what may happen between now and then.”

The senator went on to describe Dawson, who was sitting in the audience, as “somebody very special.”

Booker, per The Inquisitr, confirmed in February in an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he is “dating somebody very special” without naming Dawson, although the two had been spotted in public together various times around New York and other places in the months prior to that. In that interview, Booker made a similar joke about having nearly two years before he would become president.

Booker and Dawson have known each other since 2010, when the actress tweeted congratulations after Booker was re-elected as mayor of Newark, N.J., and Booker said in a recent town hall event that the couple met for the first time at a political fundraiser for former NAACP president Ben Jealous, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Maryland last year. Both also campaigned for President Barack Obama.

Could Cory Booker pop the question soon? https://t.co/sLO2ZpLyyb — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 12, 2019

“She is an incredible girlfriend. I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special,” Sen. Booker said at the town hall, per The Inquisitr.

While Dawson has been a professional actress since the early 1990s, Booker also appeared in the documentary Street Fight, as well as the reality TV series Brick City, both of which were produced during his time in Newark politics.

Booker, at least thus far, has not quite broken through in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race. Per the Real Clear Politics polling average of national polls, Booker is pulling in 2.5 percent, which ranks him seventh in the Democratic race, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. Booker ranks just ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, although he appears to have met the qualification threshold for the first presidential debate.