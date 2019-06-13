‘Westworld’ Is Heading To San Diego Comic-Con And Fans Are Hoping For Spoilers

Could HBO release the Season 3 premiere date at next month's San Diego Comic-Con?

Fans of HBO’s Westworld still have a long wait until Season 3 arrives next year. So far, there is no news regarding when in 2020 the hit sci-fi series will premiere its third season, and fans are hoping to find out more at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

News is slowly starting to come to light regarding Season 3 of Westworld. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer was recently released. This clip finally revealed further details about the new character that will be played by Aaron Paul.

Now, ComicBook.com has revealed that HBO will have a Westworld panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Most likely taking place in Hall H at the San Diego Conference Center, the panel will also likely include cast members and writers from the show.

Previously, Westworld was absent from last year’s Comic-Con. At the time, HBO cited “production schedules and air dates” as the reasons they didn’t attend the 2018 event, according to Deadline. Considering there was no new content expected until 2020, it came as no surprise that Westworld would not be present then.

However, with the latest news of their inclusion in this year’s Comic-Con, fans are getting excited that some new details might be revealed. Ideally, it would be the perfect time to release the Season 3 premiere date for Westworld, something that is traditionally done by networks. A new trailer would also be nice, according to fans.

First Westworld season 3 trailer with Aaron Paul drops minutes before Game of Thrones series finale https://t.co/C1u05ouRlE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 20, 2019

In addition, while there is no news regarding the Q&A panelists that will be involved with Westworld this year, it would also be a great way to introduce newcomer Aaron Paul. So far, viewers know very little about this new character, other than what was recently revealed in the Season 3 trailer.

Loading...

The announcement of the Westworld panel at San Diego Comic-Con comes hot on the heels of the other announcement by HBO — this would be the final year that Game of Thrones would have a presence at the event, after concluding the epic fantasy series with Season 8 last month. Yesterday, The Inquisitr offered details of the Game of Thrones panel for 2019.

With the confirmed news that there will be a Westworld presence at San Diego Comic-Con, it seems likely that fans will have to wait for July until they can find out more about the sci-fi series.

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, 2019. Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in 2020.