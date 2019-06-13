Get Ready For A ‘Stranger Things’ Version Of ‘Pokemon Go’

Fellow gamers will be able to band together as they explore the Upside Down.

The latest news coming out of E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) is that Stranger Things will get a Pokemon Go makeover in 2020. The new mobile game will feature Google maps connectivity so that fellow gamers can band together as they explore the Upside Down.

According to CNN, Netflix made the announcement during E3 and stated that the Stranger Things mobile game would be ready for release in 2020. The new game is being developed in conjunction with Netflix and Finnish developer Next Games.

“We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format,” Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said.

The game will be available on both iOS and Android and will be free to use on those mobile devices.

Next Games offers the following details on the upcoming game.

“The mobile game will reimagine the Stranger Things universe in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon. Through location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration, players can explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils.”

Netflix

The Verge points out that Next Games is the second biggest developer behind Pokemon Go‘s Niantic when it comes to licensed games that are location-based. Previously, Next Games has released The Walking Dead: Our World, another game that uses location tracking in its gameplay. While the Stranger Things adaptation will (in all likelihood) not be an exact replica of the Pokemon Go or Our World format, it will certainly be appealing to those gamers that love the genre.

This will be the second game in development for Stranger Things. Previously, it was announced that another game would be made available on July 4, which is the same day that Season 3 of Stranger Things drops on Netflix. That game, an isometric beat-em-up, will be available across multiple formats.

Another game based on Stranger Things was also in production at Telltale Games before the studio closed down, according to The Verge. However, since the shock closure, this game is no longer in production.

Stranger Things is also not the only Netflix series to get a new game. Also announced at E3, the upcoming series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, will also receive a video game adaptation of sorts, titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, which will be made available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 later this year.

Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things will drop globally on July 4. The new game is expected to release in 2020.