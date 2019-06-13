Scarlett Johansson And Jennifer Lawrence Are Not Feuding Over Their Upcoming Weddings, Despite Tabloid Report

Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence are two of the most successful actresses working in Hollywood today. But the similarities don’t end there. Both Scarlett and Jennifer are engaged to be married and one tabloid is claiming that’s been causing some conflict between them.

The questionable report alleges that there’s always been bad blood between the actresses because of jealousy and personality differences. It goes on to claim that they each checked out the same spot in the Hamptons as a potential wedding venue and that neither of them wants to have their nuptials in the same place as the other. Both Scarlett and Jennifer are now purportedly “keeping tabs on each other” so that there are no similarities between either of their weddings.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that Life & Style’s article is untrue. The celebrity rumor watchdog states that they’ve spoken to a rep from Scarlett’s camp who says that the story is just an example of the tabloid media pitting successful women against each other so that they can “sell magazines.”

“There is no truth to this in every aspect; from the supposed feud, to looking at the same venue, to this fabricated competition,” the rep said, according to Gossip Cop.

“There has never been and is no ‘feud’ between the ladies, just mutual respect.” “It is lowbrow, sexist, and simply boring.”

This isn’t the first time that there’s been speculation of a feud between Scarlett Johannson and Jennifer Lawrence. As Vanity Fair reported back in 2016, there were reports that they were each working a separate Zelda Fitzerald biopic. According to their article, the news of Jennifer’s film made headlines first but soon there were reports that Scarlett’s film was being developed simultaneously.

Neither movie has been released as yet. During a 2018 interview with Hey U Guys, director Ron Howard said that Jennifer approached him with the idea of adapting Zelda’s life story for the silver screen But he later said that the script for the film had not been put together as yet. On its IMDB page, Scarlett Johnasson’s Zelda Fitzgerald film is described as being “still out to directors.”

As for their weddings, Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art gallerist Cooke Maroney and they are reportedly planning a low key affair that will be held “somewhere in New York,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Scarlett Johannson is engaged to Saturday Night Live producer Colin Jost. They announced the engagement in May of this year and Town & Country Magazine reports that a wedding date hasn’t been set.