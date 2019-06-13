NBA Rumors: Pelicans Demanding Kyle Kuzma In Anthony Davis-To-Lakers Trade, Per Tania Ganguli Of ‘L.A. Times’

While the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are playing against each other in the 2019 NBA Finals, the New Orleans Pelicans have finally started listening to trade offers for All-Star center Anthony Davis. Out of the four NBA teams who expressed interest in acquiring Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that two of them have already engaged in separate trade talks with the Pelicans – the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Pelicans already holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Celtics are believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package for Anthony Davis. However, it remains unknown what type of trade package Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge is willing to give up, especially now that Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston remains uncertain. If the Celtics won’t go all-in for Davis, the Lakers could have a better chance of pairing LeBron James with “The Brow” in the 2019 NBA offseason.

As Wojnarowski noted, the Lakers have expressed their willingness to part ways with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft in the potential deal that would send Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

“New Orleans and Los Angeles have canvassed the league to find a third team that would use the Lakers’ No. 4 overall pick in exchange for sending a high-level player to the Pelicans as part of a deal, league sources said. The Lakers’ package has been centered on guard Lonzo Ball and forward Brandon Ingram, sources said.”

Here’s our story regarding the trade talks between the Lakers and Pelicans. What the Pelicans want, what the Lakers are willing to give up and the importance of Kyle Kuzma. https://t.co/OCHC8m1tP6 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 12, 2019

Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will undeniably be incredible additions to the Pelicans’ team that is highly expected to select Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft. Aside from the two former No. 2 overall picks, the Pelicans are also reportedly demanding Kyle Kuzma, whom the Lakers want to keep on their roster, according to a Twitter post by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

“One player that the Lakers’ trade discussions with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis could hinge on? Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers do not want to trade him, but the Pelicans want him as part of a package, sources tell me and @ BA_Turner.”

It’s easy to understand why the Lakers are trying to hold on to Kyle Kuzma. In their first year of playing together, Kuzma immediately built a good chemistry with LeBron James, proving that he can be a reliable sidekick for him on his road to his fourth NBA championship title. However, if the Lakers insist on keeping Kuzma out of the trade discussion, the Pelicans may end up trading Anthony Davis to another team in the 2019 NBA offseason.