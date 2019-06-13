Kate Hudson Shows Off Incredible Post-Baby Body In Itty Bitty Hot Pink Bikini

Kate Hudson has bounced back incredibly fast after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose.

As fans of the actress know, Hudson gave birth to her first daughter eight months ago. This was her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and her third child in total after sons Bingham and Ryder. Since the birth of her baby girl, Hudson has been sharing a number of posts of the new addition to her family on Instagram, as well as some snaps of her post-baby body. New photos published by The Daily Mail show Hudson flaunting her picture-perfect figure while yachting through Italy.

According to the report, Kate is having the trip of a lifetime, traveling in Europe with Danny, her mother Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell. In the images posted to the website, Hudson appears to be having a blast while splashing around in the ocean. One of the images in the series shows Kate climbing up the swim ladder on a mega-boat while showing off her flawless figure in a tiny pink bikini.

The sexy suit leaves little to the imagination, with the back of the ensemble showing off her toned booty to onlookers. Also on display was the mother of three’s taut tummy, and it’s hard to believe that she just gave birth eight months ago. Another shot in the series shows Hudson kayaking in the ocean. Once again, her gorgeous body is on display while she wears her long, blonde locks down and un-styled with a navy cap and an oversized pair of sunglasses.

One more photo that was published to the platform, shows Kate sharing a kiss with her man. During her time overseas, Hudson has been sharing videos of her travels on her Instagram profile, and it appears as though baby Rani also joined her parents on the getaway. As fans of the 40-year-0ld know, Kate was beaming with pride late last year after welcoming her daughter to the world.

In a sweet post shared to her Instagram account, Hudson announced the birth of her daughter along with a little information about her name.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back,” she wrote.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her (paternal) grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Fans can follow all of Kate’s sweet baby posts as well as her bikini shots on Instagram.