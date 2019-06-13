Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance On Children’s Show For A Great Cause

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently made a surprise appearance on the longest running children’s show in the world to teach about the importance of going outside. As People Magazine reports, Kate was a very special guest on CBBC’s Blue Peter, a kids-focused program that’s been on the air since 1958.
“Even a short amount of time — 10-15 minutes outside — makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being,” she said at one point during the episode
Kate also used the platform to launch a fun competition for viewers. To enter, you have to design a sculpture that for the Duchess’ “Back To Nature” garden which was officially opened at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. As People notes, the garden will eventually be moved to a more permanent location at the RHS Wisley Garden Center, so that’s where the winning sculpture will end up. But that’s not the only prize as runners up will also get the chance to design activity cards for the garden.
Harper’s Bazaar reports that the Duchess wore a green military-style jacket designed by Troy Of London. She paired that with a pair of black jeans and olive-colored sneakers which are sensible choices for a day spent outdoors.
⛺️???????? The Duchess of Cambridge has joined forces with @CBBC show Blue Peter, the longest running children’s TV programme in the world, to get stuck in with pond dipping, planting and team den building with local children and Blue Peter presenter @LindseyJRussell. Swipe to watch a preview of the show. The Duchess wants to highlight the benefits of the great outdoors and inspire children, families and communities to get back to nature. She is a strong advocate for the importance of early years and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development. Our followers in the UK can tune in to watch the special film on @CBBC at 5.30pm on Thursday 13th June. #BluePeter
Kate has previously raved about the benefits of gardening and being outside in a promotional video for the “Back to Nature” garden.
“This is a natural creative place for them to play,” she said at the time.
“I really hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
The video is interspersed with clips of Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte playing in the garden. The Kensington Palace Instagram account also shared photos of the royal kids clearly enjoying themselves.
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
???? We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
Kate has made it clear that causes that involve children are close to her heart. As the royal family’s official website states, she’s the patron of a number of organizations that focus on children including Action For Children, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, and several others.
But she advocates for other causes as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently attended a gala dinner connected to Addiction Awareness Week in the U.K. The Duchess is a patron of Action on Addiction, an organization that seeks to stymy addiction’s effects on society through education and family support programs.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of Action on Addiction, attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Before the dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge met former Action on Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for the gala dinner. Jay is a key member of the ‘front of house’ staff at @Brink_Liverpool – Action on Addiction’s ‘dry bar’ in the city. He has worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, having now been clean and sober for nine years. Melanie says that Action on Addiction’s Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme, which taught her coping mechanisms and new behaviours, and started the grieving process for her father which she had been blocking for ten years, helped saved her life. Speaking at the dinner, The Duchess said: "What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery – it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes." Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, treatment, family support and professional education. The aim of Addiction Awareness Week is to provide a platform for focused conversations about the many different facets of addiction, to enable a wide range of organisations to engage with people and families who may be affected by addiction, and to raise public awareness of the far-reaching and negative effects of addiction. The ultimate aim is that as honest but inspirational stories are shared, those affected by addiction will then feel more able to take the necessary steps to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction. @ActionOnAddiction #AddictionAwarenessWeek