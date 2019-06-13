Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Appearance On Children’s Show For A Great Cause

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently made a surprise appearance on the longest running children’s show in the world to teach about the importance of going outside. As People Magazine reports, Kate was a very special guest on CBBC’s Blue Peter, a kids-focused program that’s been on the air since 1958.

“Even a short amount of time — 10-15 minutes outside — makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being,” she said at one point during the episode

Kate also used the platform to launch a fun competition for viewers. To enter, you have to design a sculpture that for the Duchess’ “Back To Nature” garden which was officially opened at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. As People notes, the garden will eventually be moved to a more permanent location at the RHS Wisley Garden Center, so that’s where the winning sculpture will end up. But that’s not the only prize as runners up will also get the chance to design activity cards for the garden.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that the Duchess wore a green military-style jacket designed by Troy Of London. She paired that with a pair of black jeans and olive-colored sneakers which are sensible choices for a day spent outdoors.

Kate has previously raved about the benefits of gardening and being outside in a promotional video for the “Back to Nature” garden.

“This is a natural creative place for them to play,” she said at the time.

“I really hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

The video is interspersed with clips of Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte playing in the garden. The Kensington Palace Instagram account also shared photos of the royal kids clearly enjoying themselves.

Kate has made it clear that causes that involve children are close to her heart. As the royal family’s official website states, she’s the patron of a number of organizations that focus on children including Action For Children, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, and several others.

But she advocates for other causes as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently attended a gala dinner connected to Addiction Awareness Week in the U.K. The Duchess is a patron of Action on Addiction, an organization that seeks to stymy addiction’s effects on society through education and family support programs.