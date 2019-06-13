Animated Spice Girls Movie In The Works, All Five Members On Board

British girl group the Spice Girls starred in their first movie together, playing themselves, over 20 years ago. Spice World was released in 1997 and quickly became a must-see flick for all fans.

While the group hasn’t been on the same page when it came to reuniting for good on stage, it seems they have managed to agree to star in another movie — although it won’t be a live-action one this time. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, the popular girl group will be joining forces on screen in an animated movie with Paramount Animation. Though all the former band members are busy with their respective schedules and projects, the outlet reports that they’re not only all on board, but are all “very involved” in the process.

As Pitchfork reported, the movie will allegedly include not just Spice Girls classics that fans will remember and love, but a few new songs as well. And, as if having all of the girls on board wasn’t enough, the studio also managed to bring in longtime Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller to be a producer.

The writers behind the screenplay seem to be well positioned to deliver a flick packed with girl power. Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are penning the screenplay for the animated flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to IMDB, McCullah has worked on the screenplays for quite a few classic rom-coms including 10 Things I Hate About You, Legally Blonde, She’s The Man, The Ugly Truth and The House Bunny. Smith seems to be McCullah’s writing partner, as her IMDB page lists the same movies.

While four of the five Spice Girls have performed together recently, Victoria Beckham has been notably absent from many of the festivities. The former Posh Spice is busy running her fashion empire and seems too busy to spend time touring the world and performing on stage with her former bandmates. With her on board for the animated movie, we have a feeling the illustrated fashion will be on point.

Loading...

Posh hasn’t completely forgotten her roots, though. As Business Insider reports, when she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, she had the following to say about her former pop star days.

“So many years ago I started with ‘girl power,’ and that message is still as strong as ever.”

Given that Paramount Animation is filled with female staff members bringing projects to the screen, and with two experienced female writers penning the screenplay, the animated flick will likely be packed with girl power as well.